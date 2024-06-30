Chauddagram Banker’s Society congratulates Monzurur Rahman on being re-elected as Pubali Bank chairman

Monzurur Rahman has been re-elected as chairman of the board of directors of Pubali Bank.

Nuruddin M Sadek Hossain, vice president of Chauddagram Banker's Society and managing director of South East Bank, congratulated him with flowers on behalf of the organisation.

Secretary of the organization Md Abdullah Al-Kafi Mozumder, Additional Director of Bangladesh Bank Mohammad Joynal Abedin Khan, Joint Secretary of the organization AKM Shahidul Haque Khandaker and coordinator SM Habib Mohsin Sudhon, among others were present.