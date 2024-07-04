From Chattogram to Sydney: UTS Scholarship Program paves way for Bangladeshis

Australia has earned a global reputation for its high-quality education system, drawing countless Bangladeshi students each year seeking advanced education and employment opportunities. However, the path to higher education in Australia is not always smooth for many students. The lack of accurate information and guidelines poses a significant challenge for many, causing them to either forgo their plans to study in Australia or face various difficulties upon arrival.

To address these challenges and assist students in pursuing higher education in Australia, a seminar was held today in Premier University, Chittagong auditorium. The seminar was organized by the University of Technology Sydney (UTS) College, a renowned educational institution in Australia, titled "The Impact of Australian Education on Career Opportunities" featuring Mr. Peter Harris, Senior Executive & Director of UTS College, Australia. The seminar attracted a large audience of students eager to learn about the benefits of pursuing a UTS degree in Bangladesh.

The University of Technology Sydney (UTS) Australia has opened its campus in Bangladesh and it is approved by under the approval the University Grants Commission (UGC). Students from Bangladesh can now commence their first year of the UTS degree in Bangladesh with the assurance of guaranteed entry to the second year at UTS in Sydney. UTS is a top-ranking university in Australia and is located in the heart of Sydney CBD. It is ranked 88th in the latest QS Rankings and is the No. 1 young university (under 50 years) in Australia. Premier University Chittagong (PUC) is the course delivery partner in Bangladesh and Bangladesh Education and Research Institute (BERI) is the local representative of UTS College in Bangladesh. UTS College offers its programs at custom-built campuses in Chattogram. We are able to offer these international programs at our facility in Chattogram with plans for Dhaka in the near future.

In the seminar, Peter Harris highlighted the strong reputation of Australian education and its ability to equip graduates with the skills and knowledge needed to succeed in the global job market. He emphasized the unique opportunity offered by PUC's collaboration with UTS College, allowing Bangladeshi students to begin their UTS degrees at a significantly lower cost while still receiving a world-class education.

Aprajita Malla, Regional Partner Manager-Subcontinent, also participated in the event. Her involvement highlighted the commitment of UTS College to expand its reach and support in the subcontinent region.

Naquib Khan, the Country Head and Ambassador of UTS College Bangladesh said that, UTS College's wonderful campus is located in the heart of Sydney, giving students the opportunity to experience and enjoy life in one of the world's leading cities up close. The offices of renowned and large companies such as Google and Microsoft are also very close to the campus. The presence of these company offices in front of their eyes constantly inspires students to improve themselves.

Premier University Treasurer and Program Coordinator, UTS College Bangladesh, Professor Dr. Taufique Sayeed stated that Premier University's collaboration with UTS College provides a valuable pathway for Bangladeshi students seeking a high-quality international education at an affordable cost. This initiative opens doors to career opportunities on a global scale, equipping graduates with the skills and qualifications sought after by leading companies worldwide.

Dr. Arif Jubaer, Founder & CEO of Bangladesh Education and Research Institute (BERI), attended the seminar. His presence underscored the importance of educational collaboration between Bangladesh and Australia. Dr. Jubaer emphasizes the long-term benefits for Bangladeshi students and the positive impact on the country's educational landscape.

The seminar also addressed the financial challenges often faced by Bangladeshi students seeking to study abroad. Representatives from UTS explained the scholarship opportunities available, including guaranteed scholarships from UTS upon successful completion of the first year in Bangladesh.

Additionally, UTS officials confirmed that international students in Australia are permitted to work part-time, allowing them to offset living expenses.

The seminar concluded with a Q&A session where students had the opportunity to ask questions about the application process, program details, and life in Australia. The event generated significant interest among attendees, many of whom expressed enthusiasm about the prospect of pursuing a UTS degree at PUC.