Chattogram Port Authority observes Independence Day

The Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) has observed the Independence Day today with dignity and solemnity.

The celebration began with hoisting the national flag and placing wreath at the martyrs' memorial in the port republic club premises on Sunday morning, read a press release. 

Members, officers and employees of all departments including departmental heads of Chattogram Port Authority were also present.

A discussion meeting was also arranged to observe the day followed by the screening of documentary and prize distribution ceremony.

Addressing as the chief guest, the CPA chairman said, "Under the leadership of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the people of all levels of the country joined the fight for independence and as a result we achieved independence."
 

Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) / Independence Day

