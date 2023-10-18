Chattogram Motor Fest 2023 kicks off tomorrow

The exclusive distributor of Haval vehicles in Bangladesh- Ace Autos is participating in the Chattogram Motor Fest 2023 at GEC Convention Centre, Chattogram from 19 to 21 October.

In this event, Haval is showcasing the Jolion Gasoline, Jolion HEV, H6 Gasoline and H6 HEV.

Customers who order the Jolion Gasoline, H6 Gasoline and H6 HEV from Haval pavilion will receive a very special discount exclusive to this event.

Fully equipped with highly fuel-efficient technology and world class safety features, HAVAL's HEV models combine turbocharged engine with an electric motor that gives you an unprecedented combination of power and savings while having state of the art features such as 360-degree view camera, heads up display and much more.