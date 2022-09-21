Chattogram Chamber exchanges views with Japanese Delegation from Mitsubishi Group and JETRO

TBS Report
21 September, 2022, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 21 September, 2022, 10:30 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Chattogram Chamber board of directors and representatives from the Chattogram business community met with a Japanese delegation from Mitsubishi Group and JETRO (Japan External Trade Organization) for a view exchange session at the World Trade Center, Chattogram on 20 September.

The view exchange session saw the participation of 30 industrialists and entrepreneurs from 18 different sectors of Chattogram. The delegates also visited Kabir Ship Recycling Ltd and the CCCI Japan Desk on the same day.  The view exchange session at CCCI and visit to Kabir Ship Recycling Ltd were facilitated by Bangladesh Center of Excellence, reads a press release.

Terming Chattogram as an attractive destination for business and investment with its geographic position and growing infrastructural developments, the local industrialists and entrepreneurs invited Japan to invest in Bangladesh and shared their interest for joint venture with Japanese companies for technology and knowledge transfer in different sectors such as Automobile, ICT, Food Processing, Auto Parts, Textile, Engineering, Skill Development etc.

The Japanese delegation members shared their delight of visiting Chattogram and experiencing Bangladesh's economic progress and the growing interest among Japanese companies to invest in Bangladesh, and called for improvement in the investment climate through easing the regulations and policies for foreign investment.

The session was chaired by Syed M. Tanvir, Vice President of Ctg. Chamber while among the directors from CCCI Ahid Siraj Chy Swapan, Anjan Shekhar Das, Nazmul Karim Chy Sharun, Mr. Mohammed Adnanul Islam, Mr. Md Nasirul Alam (Fahim), Former President Engr. Ali Ahmed and Former Sr. Vice President Mr. Omar Hazzaz were present. From the Japan side, members from Mitsubishi team included Yosuke Izumi, Mariko Umehara, Kotaro Sugunuma, Ryo Nagamatsu, Kazuhiko IIzuka, Keisuke Yamada and from JETRO Dhaka side Kazunori Yamada and Ishrat Jahan were present.

BEPZA VP Khaja Md Farhad, Director Jinnah Chy, PHP Motors MD Akter Parvez, Reliance Assets & Development Director Omar Muqtadir, Delmas Apparels MD Raihan Shams, Novosil MD Sabbir Ahmed, Lub-rref Director Salauddin Yousuf, Euro Gas Director Chy Yeamin Amin, Mostafa Group Director Taimur Rahman, Meridian Foods Director Akib Kamal, RTT Textile Director Tanvir Ahmed, Hossain Traders Director Sheikh Mehzabir Hossain, Jonayed Ahmed Rahat from Mutual Group, Ahmed Zibran from AZ Consultants, Habibur Rahman Khan from BARVIDA, Monir Hossain from BSRM and Ctg. University Associate Prof. Arif Iftekhar attended the session.

