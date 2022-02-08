Chattogram bourse gets new chief regulatory officer

Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has approved the appointment of Mohammed Mahadi Hasan as the new chief regulatory officer of the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).

Mahadi started his career with Dhaka Bank Ltd as a principal officer and relationship manager in 2008.

He was discharging the responsibility of chief executive officer at Athena Venture and Equities Ltd before joining CSE. He also worked as manager, investment at BD Venture Ltd.

Mohammed Mahadi Hasan is a CFA charter holder. He completed his graduation from Institute of Forestry and Environmental Science, University of Chittagong and MBA from Institute of Business Administration of Dhaka.