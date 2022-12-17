Charity gives healthcare to poor women

Corporates

TBS Reports
17 December, 2022, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 17 December, 2022, 10:08 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Voluntary organisation 'Swasti' has taken the responsibility of health protection of 45 women living in a slum at Devpahar in Chattogram along with awareness building on reproductive health. 

A health camp and awareness programme were organised on Friday titled 'Sushasthe Bijoy' with the support of Leo Club of Chittagong Port City.

'Swasti', a voluntary organisation working on women's health protection, has announced to provide sanitary napkins to 45 women every month as per their need who cannot afford it.

The health awareness meeting organised with the participation of women of different ages was conducted by Dr Khalesa Ireen. 

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Women discussed their health and reproductive issues with doctors and sought advice. 

Poet Yusuf Muhammad, Assistant Professor Imran Chowdhury, chairman of Mass Communication and Journalism department of BGC Trust University in Chattogram, Sumon Chakraborty, teacher of Zulekha Aminur Rahman City Corporation High School, Yasmin Nahar, president of voluntary organisation Britto, Afifa Islam, former president of Leo Club, Leo Khurshid Nahar Tanya, current president, Nazmun Nahar, Programme Manager of Talk Bangladesh and Leo Muntakim Hossain Akif were present as special guests at the event.

Rafiu Ahmed, the organiser of Swasti, said that it is not possible to solve the health protection issue through just one event. It is a regular process.

"We have taken the responsibility of providing sanitary napkins and health protection to these 45 women as per our capacity. Our plan is to extend our network to bring more underprivileged women at home under this programme," he said. 



