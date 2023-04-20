Chanchal, Shaon's 'Dhaka Shohor Aisha Amar' to release this Eid

In celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr, popular artists Chanchal Chowdhury and Meher Afroz Shaon have come back as a singing duo with the recreation of the timeless song "Dhaka Shohor Aisha Amar."

The song will be released from the YouTube channel of "IPDC Amader Gaan" on the day before Eid, reads a press release.

"Dhaka Shohor Aisha Amar" was written by the legendary lyricist Gazi Mazharul Anwar for the film "Oshikkhito" directed by the famous filmmaker Ajizur Rahman.

The song was composed by another legendary musician Satya Saha. Back then, the song was performed by the renowned singers Khandakar Faruk Ahmed and Shammi Akhtar.

The ongoing season of "IPDC Amader Gaan" is paying tribute to the legacy of Gazi Mazharul Anwar. As part of that, on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, the channel is releasing one of the most popular songs written by the legendary man.

Previously, two songs performed by the Chanchal-Shaon duo for "IPDC Amader Gaan" got huge appreciation from music enthusiasts.