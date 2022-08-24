Chanchal Chowdhury joins Shikho’s brand campaign ‘Shikhbo, Jitbo’

Famed actor Chanchal Chowdhury has joined Bangladeshi education technology startup Shikho's most recent campaign "Shikhbo, Jitbo" (Learn to Win).

Since 2019, Shikho has been building a hyper-localised digital learning ecosystem with a mission to revolutionise learning in Bangladesh.

The campaign "Shikhbo, Jitbo" will help every student become a confident learner; real-life examples in course curriculums aim to engage students, reads a press release.

Students can be more successful as they understand and remember their material better.

Actor Chanchal Chowdhury will be promoting this campaign nationwide, bringing the joys of learning to hundreds of thousands of lives.

Shikho provides more than 100 comprehensive courses for the Bangladeshi National Curriculum Secondary School Certificate (SSC), Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSC), and competitive University Entrance Exams.

With the personalised and data-based app, students can learn visually from animated video content.

Students attend live classes with vetted, expert teachers and can access other learning materials such as in-app questions with detailed solutions and "smart notes" that include definitions, formulae, proofs and "hacks".

Young learners come to Shikho to improve their learning outcomes, with paid users spending an average of 90 minutes on the app daily. They can also track performance and progress using data analytics on a real-time basis.

Shikho has made everyday learning fun and interactive for every student by "gamifying" their learning experience.

Shikho and Chanchal Chowdhury will now foster this spirit of making learning fun for every student through this campaign, the release adds.

Shikho launched the first version of its mobile learning app in November 2020 and already has over 610,000 users spread across all 64 districts of Bangladesh.

Shahir Chowdhury, co-founder and CEO of Shikho said, "We were looking for someone to uphold the spirit of this campaign – who is an inspiration for us and a father. This is why the renowned actor Chanchal Chowdhury was our first choice.

"Chanchal Chowdhury and Shikho are aligned in our highest commitment to quality, dedication to our work, and passion for social impact. We are overjoyed to have him support our efforts with this campaign," he added.

Since August 2021, the Shikho team which has grown from 60 to over 400 strong spread across four different locations, is constantly listening to the students and teachers to improve the learning experience.

The Shikho app can be downloaded from Google Play Store and to know more about Shikho, visit: shikho.com.