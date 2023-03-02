Chanchal Chowdhury becomes Brand Ambassador for Bashundhara Tissue

Corporates

Press Release
02 March, 2023, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 02 March, 2023, 09:43 pm

Renowned actor Chanchal Chowdhury has become the brand ambassador of Bashundhara Tissue. 

An agreement was signed in this regard at Sunflower Restaurant in the capital's Bashundhara Residential Area on Thursday (2 March), reads a press release.

Mustafizur Rahman, Deputy Managing Director of Bashundhara Group, signed the agreement paper with Chanchal Chowdhury. 

Senior officials of Bashundhara Group including Major Mohsinul Karim (Retd.), In charge, Bashundhara Special Children Foundation, Head of Marketing Mohammad Alauddin, Mohammad Towfique Hasan - HOD, Marketing & Business Development, Quazi Imdadul Haque, General Manager, Sales (Tissue & Hygiene), Imranul Kabir, Marketing Manager along with representatives of their communication agency, Mpower were present at the event.

Chanchal Chowdhury is a talented and distinguished actor of Bangladesh, who is currently working in the international arena as well. This agreement was signed for one year to be involved in the activities of Bashundhara Tissue as the brand ambassador. 

He will be directly involved in several of the brand's ongoing campaigns against impure perceptions and harmful practices.

Commenting on this agreement, Mustafizur Rahman said, "We are very hopeful that the brand's association with this beloved actor will help us continue to convey positive messages to our consumers, including people all over the country. Our goal is to remove all the impurities and indecency from society. One of our main social responsibilities is working for the development of children with autism. Many people fail to act normally with autistic children and their parents, due to negative perceptions of autism."

