Corporates

Chaldal.com now in Khulna

Chaldal.com, an online-based homegrown e-commerce company, has launched its delivery service of the daily essentials to the doorsteps of Khulna people. 

The company has recently started to provide 8500+ grocery products of local and foreign brands such as fish, meat, rice, pulses, fresh vegetables and fruits, baby diapers, or pet food across the Khulna city through its warehouse, reads a press release. 

To ensure customer satisfaction, Chaldal.com also offers a 3-7 days free return & replacement policy with special discounts and a buy 1 get 1 free offer. As well, they are also providing a 24/7 customer support service to solve the problem of the customers.

Omar Sharif Ibney Hai, Head of Growth at Chaldal.com, said, "Consumers' confidence and trust in online shopping has increased significantly during and after the Covid-19 pandemic. As a result, the pressure of home delivery services has also increased significantly. To deliver products to the customers in less time, here at Chaldal.com, we have been emphasising the supply chain from the very beginning of our business. Chaldal.com is committed to delivering the much-needed daily essentials to thousands of families across the country online. To make citizen's lives easier, we are delivering the ordered products at customer's homes in just one hour."

Founded in 2013, the online-based business entity Chaldal.com has been expanding its business in Bangladesh over time with the rise of the online shopping culture in the country. By using digital technology, the company is currently providing delivery services to over 8 lakh customers in about 230+ areas of the three divisions of the country at just Tk9 delivery charge only. And the 2500+ employees of Chaldal.com are doing this great job very efficiently to deliver the products on time.

