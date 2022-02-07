Chaldal awarded DBID/UBID by commerce ministry

Online shop Chaldal has been awarded the 1st DBID/UBID by the Ministry of Commerce.

Now Chaldal is safer than ever with full recognition of compliance from the Government of Bangladesh, said a press release.

"Our sincere thanks to everyone from the Ministry of Commerce, ICT Division, a2i, and e-CAB for their restless works to make the e-commerce industry safer for customers and suppliers," the company said in a press release.