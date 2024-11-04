Chairman Mohammad Ruhul Amin Khan inspects activities of BADC in Dinajpur and Thakurgaon

The Chairman (Grade-1) of the Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC), Mohammad Ruhul Amin Khan, visited various wings of BADC in Dinajpur and Thakurgaon.

During his visit, he engaged in discussions with farmers, various stakeholders, BADC officials, and other district officials at a meeting organised by the District Administration of Thakurgaon, reads a press release.

During the discussions, he emphasised the importance of ensuring that farmers receive quality fertilisers, seeds, and irrigation facilities without any discrimination or harassment.

He urged all concerned parties to be more vigilant and attentive to these issues.

Furthermore, he highlighted that this year, with consideration for farmers' benefits and interests, arrangements have been made for the swift determination of seed potato prices, enabling timely supply to farmers through dealers compared to previous years.

While inspecting the operations, he instructed all relevant parties to take effective measures to prevent any artificial shortages of fertiliser in the country, ensuring agricultural security during the production season.

In particular, he advised that a sufficient quantity of fertiliser be stored in warehouses, to be supplied to farmers transparently and responsibly, taking their needs into account.

During the visit, he also inaugurated a newly constructed pre-fabricated steel fertiliser warehouse in Parbatipur, Dinajpur, with a capacity of 6,200 metric tonnes.

The inauguration was attended by members of the Board of Directors (Fertilisers Management) including Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman, along with field-level officials.