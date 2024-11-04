Chairman Mohammad Ruhul Amin Khan inspects activities of BADC in Dinajpur and Thakurgaon

Corporates

Press Release
04 November, 2024, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2024, 02:02 pm

Chairman Mohammad Ruhul Amin Khan inspects activities of BADC in Dinajpur and Thakurgaon

Press Release
04 November, 2024, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2024, 02:02 pm
Chairman Mohammad Ruhul Amin Khan inspects activities of BADC in Dinajpur and Thakurgaon

The Chairman (Grade-1) of the Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC), Mohammad Ruhul Amin Khan, visited various wings of BADC in Dinajpur and Thakurgaon.

During his visit, he engaged in discussions with farmers, various stakeholders, BADC officials, and other district officials at a meeting organised by the District Administration of Thakurgaon, reads a press release.

During the discussions, he emphasised the importance of ensuring that farmers receive quality fertilisers, seeds, and irrigation facilities without any discrimination or harassment.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He urged all concerned parties to be more vigilant and attentive to these issues.

Furthermore, he highlighted that this year, with consideration for farmers' benefits and interests, arrangements have been made for the swift determination of seed potato prices, enabling timely supply to farmers through dealers compared to previous years.

While inspecting the operations, he instructed all relevant parties to take effective measures to prevent any artificial shortages of fertiliser in the country, ensuring agricultural security during the production season.

In particular, he advised that a sufficient quantity of fertiliser be stored in warehouses, to be supplied to farmers transparently and responsibly, taking their needs into account. 

During the visit, he also inaugurated a newly constructed pre-fabricated steel fertiliser warehouse in Parbatipur, Dinajpur, with a capacity of 6,200 metric tonnes.

The inauguration was attended by members of the Board of Directors (Fertilisers Management) including Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman, along with field-level officials.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Ali Riaz, Shafquat Rabbee

Will US foreign policy towards Bangladesh change if Trump wins? 

17h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Elevating milestones: The power of ‘announcement gifts’ in creating memories

23h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

A flower bouquet that lights up

23h | Brands
The Axia’s straightforward exterior combines a flat nose with LED headlamps and position lights. PHOTOS: MD Abu Saeed Miad

Perodua Axia: Modest, budget-friendly and functional

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Presidential election in the United States: Who else is fighting besides Trump-Kamala

Presidential election in the United States: Who else is fighting besides Trump-Kamala

17m | Videos
First phase of Biswa Ijtema to begin 31 January

First phase of Biswa Ijtema to begin 31 January

1h | Videos
Bangladesh Skips India, reroutes global textile exports through Maldives

Bangladesh Skips India, reroutes global textile exports through Maldives

1h | Videos
US Presidential Election: Complexities Surrounding the Announcement of Results

US Presidential Election: Complexities Surrounding the Announcement of Results

3h | Videos