28 July, 2024, 04:40 pm
Chairman of DSE visited the brokerage house

Photo: Courtesy
Dhaka Stock Exchange Chairman Professor Dr. Hafiz Muhammad Hasan Babu today on 28 July 2024 visited several brokerage houses of DSE located in Motijheel for the first time in the history of DSE. 

He personally attends the brokerage houses to interact with the trackholder representatives and investors and inquire about any issues being faced in the transaction process, reads a press release. 

Dhaka Stock Exchange is always active to ensure that investors do not face any hurdles in their trading activities. He also said that he will discuss the development of the capital market with all levels of investors very soon.
 

