CGIA Network awards charters to 22 local professionals

TBS Report
26 September, 2021, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 26 September, 2021, 07:51 pm

CGIA Network Bangladesh awarded its charter to 22 local finance and investment professionals in its Charter Awarding Ceremony 2021 held at the DSE Training Academy in the capital on Sunday.

The CGIA Institute is a globally recognised professional body of finance and investment professionals setting global standards for ethical investment practices for the finance and investment management industry.

CGIA Network Bangladesh has been conducting all activities of CGIA Institute, USA in Bangladesh.

The Institute provides the Chartered Global Investment Analyst (CGIA) designation and the CGIA Foundational Program (CFP) certificates which are recognised in over 100 countries worldwide.

The programme was presided over by M Nurul Alam, FCS, CGIA, President, CGIA Network Bangladesh.

Tarique Amin Bhuiyan, managing director (MD) of Dhaka Stock Exchange Limited was the Chief Guest of the Programme. 

DSE's former MD Kazi Sanaul Hoq, a fellow member of the network, was the guest of honor. Md Sayadur Rahman, president of Bangladesh Merchant Bank Association was the special guest of the programme.

Keynote speaker was Saied Mahmud Zubayer, vice president of CGIA Network Bangladesh.

DSE MD Tarique said "I believe that the CGIA Charter holders will play a significant role to develop the capital market of Bangladesh as a lot of products and investment vehicles will come in near future in the capital market." 

