CGIA Institute country director greets newly elected president of CGIA Network Bangladesh

M Nurul Alam, country representative CGIA Institute greeted the newly elected president of CGIA Network Bangladesh in the first meeting of newly formed 11-member board of directors.

He congratulated the newly elected president on 7 October in the office of MNA Associates at Dhaka, reads a press release.

Present among others the board members ABM Kalim Ullah, Rajib Hasan, Kazi Miraj Hossain, Oliur Rahman, Quamruzzaman, Abdur Rob Sumon, Md Shafique and Md Belal Hossain.

Similarly, the newly elected board members of CGIA Institute also greeted the CGIA Institute country director.