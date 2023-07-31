CGIA awards charter to 10 local finance and investment professionals

Corporates

Press Release
31 July, 2023, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2023, 04:16 pm

CGIA awards charter to 10 local finance and investment professionals

Press Release
31 July, 2023, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2023, 04:16 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

CGIA Network Bangladesh awarded its charter to 10 local finance and investment professionals in its Charter Awarding Ceremony 2023 held at the Hotel Bengal Canary Park in the capital on Saturday.

The CGIA Institute is a globally recognised professional body of finance and investment professionals setting global standards for ethical investment practices for the finance and investment management industry.

CGIA Network Bangladesh has been conducting all activities of CGIA Institute, USA in Bangladesh.

The Institute provides the Chartered Global Investment Analyst (CGIA) designation and the CGIA Foundational Program (CFP) certificates which are recognized in over 100 countries worldwide.

In the Programme, two papers were presented (i) Guidelines on the Secondary Trading of Government Securities by Md. Rajib Hasan, CGIA, CEO, Prime Islami Securities Limited & (ii) Guidelines to Establish Digital Bank in Bangladesh by ABM Kalim Ullah, ACS, CGIA, PMP, project manager and senior business consultant, Nazihar IT Solution Limited.

M Nurul Alam, FCS, CGIA, Country Representative, CGIA Network Bangladesh was the Chief Guest of the Programme. 

Paul Frimpong, Membership Services Lead, CGIA Institute, was the guest of honor. Saied Mahmud Zubayer, CGIA, Head of Product and Market Development, Dhaka Stock Exchange Ltd. was the special guest of the programme.

M Nurul Alam said, "I am confident that CGIA Charter holders will play a crucial role in advancing the capital market of Bangladesh. Given the upcoming influx of various products and investment opportunities, their expertise will be instrumental in driving growth and development in the market."

 

