Certificates distributed to trainees of basic banking course at Agrani Bank

Corporates

Press Release
15 August, 2024, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2024, 04:07 pm

Certificates distributed to trainees of basic banking course at Agrani Bank

Press Release
15 August, 2024, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2024, 04:07 pm
Certificates distributed to trainees of basic banking course at Agrani Bank

Certificates were distributed to trainees at the concluding ceremony of the 84th and 85th batches of the 30-day Basic Banking Course organized by the Agrani Bank Training Institute (ABTI). 

The event took place on Wednesday, 14 August at ABTI, with the Chief Executive Officer of Agrani Bank, Md. Murshedul Kabir, serving as the chief guest. Also present were Wahida Begum, Deputy Managing Director of Agrani Bank, and Md. Aminul Haque, General Manager (HRPDOD). The ceremony was chaired by Md. Rezaul Karim, Director and Deputy General Manager of ABTI, reads a press release. 

The Basic Banking Course saw the participation of 80 officers from various branches of Agrani Bank. During the event, speakers advised the trainees to build their careers in banking with integrity, dedication, and ethics.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Illustration: TBS

The many faces of workplace bullying

1d | Pursuit
Caretaker govt: How Hasina killed a system that ensured free and fair elections

Caretaker govt: How Hasina killed a system that ensured free and fair elections

23h | Panorama
In 1997, Toyota launched the Prius as the first mass-produced vehicle with a hybrid powertrain. A couple of years later in 1999, Honda revealed their take on making a hybrid vehicle– the Insight. PHOTO: Collected

Honda Insight vs Toyota Prius: Finding out which hybrid reigns supreme

3d | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Essential tools for your vlogs to look cool

3d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

In regular contact with Indian partners: Vedanta Patel

In regular contact with Indian partners: Vedanta Patel

1h | Videos
Protests don't have a roadmap, protests wherever they come to counter-revolution: Sargis Alam

Protests don't have a roadmap, protests wherever they come to counter-revolution: Sargis Alam

3h | Videos
People will stop if they want to ride on Modi's shoulders: Hasnat Abdullah

People will stop if they want to ride on Modi's shoulders: Hasnat Abdullah

3h | Videos
Why the entry barrier at Dhanmondi 32?

Why the entry barrier at Dhanmondi 32?

3h | Videos