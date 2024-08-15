Certificates distributed to trainees of basic banking course at Agrani Bank

Certificates were distributed to trainees at the concluding ceremony of the 84th and 85th batches of the 30-day Basic Banking Course organized by the Agrani Bank Training Institute (ABTI).

The event took place on Wednesday, 14 August at ABTI, with the Chief Executive Officer of Agrani Bank, Md. Murshedul Kabir, serving as the chief guest. Also present were Wahida Begum, Deputy Managing Director of Agrani Bank, and Md. Aminul Haque, General Manager (HRPDOD). The ceremony was chaired by Md. Rezaul Karim, Director and Deputy General Manager of ABTI, reads a press release.

The Basic Banking Course saw the participation of 80 officers from various branches of Agrani Bank. During the event, speakers advised the trainees to build their careers in banking with integrity, dedication, and ethics.