Certificate-giving ceremony of 'Financing the RMG Sector Industries' held

The certificate-giving ceremony of the training programme on "Financing the RMG Sector Industries" organised by BUFT for Trust Bank Ltd Officials has been held on Thursday (25 August) at BUFT campus premises.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr SM Mahfuzur Rahman was the chief guest of the programme, reads a press release.

Col Md Jaglul Ahsan, executive vice-president, Human Resources Division (HRD), Trust Bank Ltd was present as the special guest.

Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Engr Ayub Nabi Khan, Treasurer Prof Dr Md Abdul Jalil, Registrar Md Rafiquzzaman, Chief Financial Officer Nazmul Hossain, all deans of the faculties, heads of departments, heads of offices, faculty members, officials, and staff of BUFT were also present at the event.