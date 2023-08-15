Centric PLM, Intent 360, Groyyo Consulting to change apparel manufacturing automation in Bangladesh

Press Release

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Business-to-Business (B2B) manufacturing and supply chain automation companies Centric PLM, Intent 360 and Groyyo Consulting have organised a panel discussion titled 'Latest Buyer Trends & Manufacturing Technological Advancements' exclusively for apparel manufacturers to transform the manufacturing sector with technology and standardisation.   

The panel discussion took place yesterday night at Crowne Plaza in Dhaka on 14 August hosted by Rifath Noweid, MES Expert and Country Director BD at Intent 360.

The inaugural session delves deeper into how technology bridges the gap between buyers and manufacturers from design to pre-production stage facilitated by product life-cycle management (PLM). The use of PLM for Buyers has evolved in recent times. This session also explored the need of focused technology injections for automated, scalable and profitable apparel production to drive the pivotal shift in meeting dynamic buyer demands.

Nick Wei, Senior Sales Director at Centric Softwares says, "Traditionally, use of PLM started from the buyers, and now have extended to the manufacturers due to the working model have been advanced, buyers look for collaboration, agile, transparency, and PLM is a connection between buyers and suppliers. Some of the best manufacturers such as MAS holdings, Brandix, Crystal have adopted PLM to improve the knot with their buyers"

The second session on "key differentiators" witnessed a detailed case study demonstration about how Centric PLM, Intent 360 and Groyyo Consulting have innovated and changed the game for apparel manufacturing in Bangladesh.

Srajan Saxena, Associate Director at Intent 360 talks about technological shift, "Bangladesh apparel manufacturing setups need focused deep technology solutions for their automation and process re-design needs. With 7.9% of global RMG trade and export volume of $45 bn last year, Bangladesh apparel manufacturing needs a fresh boost of technology innovations to sustain and support the rocketing business growth."

Being part of the panel, Abhishek Yugal, Director Manufacturing Excellence at Groyyo Consulting shares his thoughts, "It is time for Bangladesh RMG market to pivot from standard process setups to impactful sustainable innovations and best practices. With the recent certification of 200th LEED Green Factory by the US Green Building Council (USGBC) and MOUs on sustainable growth, the time is more promising than ever for apparel manufacturers to solve for long term sustainability."

The event saw full rounded participation from RMG industry.

