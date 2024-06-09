Central Inn presents International Business Olympiad Bangladesh 2024

09 June, 2024, 09:10 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Central Inn presented the highly anticipated event of the year, the International Business Olympiad Bangladesh 2024, in association with the Federation of Hospitality, Tourism, and Event Management (FoHTEM) and Business Genius Bangladesh (BGB). The University of South Asia (USA) and Bangladesh Debate Warriors (BDW) were the main sponsors of the event.

Dedicated to cultivating the entrepreneurial spirit among the youth of Bangladesh, this event promised to be an enlightening and empowering experience for all participants.

Scheduled to unfold on June 7 and 8, 2024, the International Business Olympiad Bangladesh 2024 witnessed the convergence of bright minds from various corporate companies, banks, different media, universities, schools, and colleges across Dhaka, Bangladesh. As a testament to its significance, the event has become an annual showcase where students from schools, colleges, and universities present their unique business ideas, deliver public speeches, exhibit culinary shows, showcase video resumes, engage in stimulating game shows, ramp shows, debates, and cultural performances.

Chief guests of the program were Mohammad Nizam Uddin Jitu, Chairman, FBCCI Standing Committee, Telelink Group, City Asset Developers Ltd., and Bangladesh Mobile Phone Businessmen Association (Grand Opening Ceremony), and Mohiuddin Helal, Chairman, Tourism & Hospitality Industry Skills Council (Closing Ceremony).

Special guests of the program (Grand Opening & Closing Ceremony) were International Celebrity Chef Jahida Begum, Manager and Head of Food & Beverage Production, NHTTI; Shahnaz Islam, Owner of ICAB; Professor Irshad Ahmed Shaheen, Dean, School of Arts and Culture, University of South Asia; MA Nahiyan, Head of Sales & Marketing, Central Inn; Dr M Abdullah Al Mamun, Associate Professor & Dean, South Asia School of Business, University of South Asia; Al Mamun Rasel, Advocate Supreme Court; Rafsan Sabab, Renowned Actor & TV Personality; and Rakin Absar, Famous Content Creator.

Prof. Dr MA Wadud Mondal, Vice Chancellor, University of South Asia, was the Chair of the Grand Opening, and Adnan Fazlay Rahman, Director, Central Inn, was the Chair of the Closing Program. 

In alignment with Central Inn's commitment to holistic development, the Business Olympiad 2024 featured an array of activities aimed at enhancing participants' skills and knowledge. Workshops on skill development, career planning seminars, interactive question-and-answer sessions, rigorous skill tests, dynamic live talk shows, and engaging multimedia presentations will be among the highlights of this event.

Esteemed judges from diverse industries and professions presided over the competitions, offering valuable insights and constructive feedback to the participants. Additionally, the presence of renowned celebrities and extensive media coverage elevated the stature of the occasion, amplifying the reach and impact of the International Business Olympiad Bangladesh in 2024.

Central Inn was proud to collaborate with the University of South Asia for the inaugural day of the International Business Olympiad Bangladesh 2024, hosted at their esteemed institution. The event culminated at Central Inn on the second day, promising participants and guests an unforgettable experience filled with learning and excitement.

Central Inn extends its gratitude to all participants, judges, sponsors, and partners for their invaluable contributions towards making the International Business Olympiad Bangladesh 2024 a resounding success. Atb Jobs, Band Baja Barati, Sunquick, Dekko, Zero Gravity, Gonokantho, etc. companies and organizations were the partners of the program.

