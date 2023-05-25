CEMS Global USA organises 3-day international exhibition on medical, healthcare and food and agriculture

CEMS-Global USA, in association with CEMS Bangladesh, organised the "14th Meditex Bangladesh 2023 International Expo", the "6th International Health Tourism and Services Expo Bangladesh 2023" and the "6th Food & Agro Bangladesh International Expo 2023".

The "9th Pharma Bangladesh 2023 Expo", the "7th Bangladesh Clinical Lab Expo 2023" and the "3rd Dhaka International Plastics, Packaging, and Printing Expo 2023" will be held simultaneously during this exhibition, reads a press release.

This three-day event is being held from 25–27 May at the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB), Bashundhara, Dhaka.

Fisheries and Livestock Minister S M Rezaul Karim attended the inauguration ceremony as the chief guest.

Md Khurshid Iqbal Rezvi, additional secretary of Planning and Development Wing, Ministry of Food; Badal Chandra Biswas, director general of Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE); Nilufer Nazneen, additional secretary of Health Services Division, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare; Syed Ershad Ahmed, president of American Chamber of Commerce in Bangladesh; Dr VM Thomas, chairman of Chennai Fertility Center and Research Institute also attended as a special guest at the exhibition.

The event was presided over by Meherun N Islam.

Addressing the event, Minister S M Rezaul Karim said new economic opportunities in the nation have been made possible by the growth of the GDP and include high-quality healthcare, food production, agriculture, fisheries, livestock, and plastics.

"These elements contribute to accelerating the mechanisation of labour and raising worker productivity," he said.

Meherun N Islam, president and managing director of CEMS Global, described the importance of this exhibitions.

She said Meditex, Health Tourism and Food & Agro Expo is a one-stop platform for buyers and sellers of this industry.

"Manufacturers and suppliers will have a fantastic opportunity to highlight their goods and services. They will have the chance to showcase their advanced technology in the health tourism industry, as well as innovative and advanced technologies, products, and services in the food, agriculture, and plastic industries," she added.

These exhibitions are one of the biggest international exhibitions in Bangladesh. At these exhibitions, more than 230 companies with more than 450 booths are representing 10 countries. Notably, the platinum sponsor of the "6th International Health Tourism and Services Expo Bangladesh 2023" is Chennai Fertility Centre.

The exhibitions will be open to the public every day from 10.30am to 8pm.