CEMS-Global USA hosts the twenty third Bangladesh edition of the Prestigious Textile Series Exhibitions

As Bangladesh's Textile and Garment sector continues to flourish, CEMS-Global USA proudly announces the highly anticipated twenty third edition of the Bangladesh edition.

It is globally renowned Textile Series of Exhibitions, which is held annually in Bangladesh, Brazil, Morocco, Sri Lanka, and Thailand; comprising three major international expos that serve as a vital platform for the textile and garment industry. This leading event, the oldest of its kind in the region for the past twenty three years, promises to be a landmark for the South-Asian textile and garment industry, highlighting the latest in technology, materials, chemicals, and innovations that will define the sector's future.

These three comprehensive exhibitions focused on Bangladesh's Textile and Garment Industry will be held at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Centre, near Kanchan Bridge, Purbachal. They will bring together critical manufacturers from across the globe to highlight the latest advancements, innovations, and trends in the textile supply chain sector.