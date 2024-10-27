CEMS-Global USA to host the power series exhibition

As Bangladesh's Real Estate and Construction sector continues to flourish, CEMS-Global USA proudly announces the highly anticipated 29th edition of the Bangladesh edition of its globally renowned Build Series of Exhibitions.

Comprising six major international expos that serve as a vital platform for the Real Estate, Construction and Renewable Energy industry. This leading event, which is the oldest of its kind in the region for the past 29 years, promises to be a landmark for the South-Asian industry, highlighting the latest in construction method and equipment.

These six comprehensive exhibitions focused on the Textile and Garment Industry of Bangladesh will be held at the International Convention City, Bashundhara, Dhaka. They will bring together architects, key manufacturers, and retailers from across the globe to highlight the latest advancements, innovations, and trends in the construction and electricity supply chain sector.

Meherun N Islam, President and Group Managing Director of CEMS-Global USA and Asia-Pacific, presided over the press conference and highlighted the importance of these exhibitions in promoting sustainable development and fostering international collaboration.

Speaking at the press conference, she emphasized how the events will continue to position Bangladesh as a global player in real estate, renewable energy and infrastructure sector.

As we know, Bangladesh's construction market size is expected to grow from USD 30.38 billion in 2023 to USD 41.47 billion by 2028. The construction sector is a driving force behind Bangladesh's economic progress. These multisectoral exhibitions will enhance the possibility of increasing B2B connections in all sectors.