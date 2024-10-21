CEMS-Global USA to host the 23rd Bangladesh Edition of the prestigious Textile series

As Bangladesh's Textile and Garment sector continues to flourish, CEMS-Global USA proudly announces the highly anticipated 23rd edition of its globally renowned Textile Series of Exhibitions, which is held annually in Bangladesh, Brazil, Morocco, Sri Lanka, and Thailand. It comprises three major international expos that serve as a vital platform for the textile and garment industry.

This leading event, the oldest of its kind in the region for the past 23 years, promises to be a landmark for the South-Asian textile and garment industry, highlighting the latest in technology, materials, chemicals, and innovations that will define the sector's future.

These 3 comprehensive exhibitions focused on the Textile and Garment Industry of Bangladesh will be held at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Center, near Kanchan Bridge, Purbachal, Dhaka, daily. They will bring together key manufacturers from across the globe to highlight the latest advancements, innovations, and trends in the textile supply chain sector.