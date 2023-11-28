CEMS-Global to organise 28th Build Bangladesh in December

Corporates

Press Release
28 November, 2023, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2023, 07:28 pm

Related News

CEMS-Global to organise 28th Build Bangladesh in December

Press Release
28 November, 2023, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2023, 07:28 pm
CEMS-Global to organise 28th Build Bangladesh in December

CEMS-Global USA has announced the premier exhibitions dedicated to the construction and infrastructure sector – the 28th Build Bangladesh 2023 International Expo, in conjunction with the Power Series of Exhibitions in Bangladesh, and the 5th Water Bangladesh International Expo 2023, bringing these significant expos under one roof. 

Multinational exhibition organiser CEMS-Global USA unveiled the premier expos in a press briefing in Dhaka on Tuesday (28 November), reads a press release.

The 28th Build Bangladesh 2023 International Expo, concurrently with the 22nd Real Estate Expo 2023 will have a significant impact on the construction and real estate industry in Bangladesh. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Thanks to the country's rapid economic growth and development, the series of expos will play an important role in infrastructure development for the country's urbanisation, as it brings together stakeholders from various industries, including construction, real estate and more. 

Along with that the expo also plays a vital role in promoting sustainable building practices and supports the country's economic development goals.

The separate exhibitions are set to take place from 7 to 9 December, 2023 at the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB), Dhaka. The exhibitions will be open to the business visitors upon registration every day from 10:30am to 7:30pm.

CEMS-Global USA exhibitions

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A lesson on living the moment: 20 years of Kal Ho Naa Ho

A lesson on living the moment: 20 years of Kal Ho Naa Ho

4h | Features
In Barishal’s case, the low-cost of travel via waterways encourages people to migrate to Dhaka and other cities, like Chattogram. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Why nearly a-fifth of people from Barishal moved to Dhaka

4h | Panorama
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

Political unrest hampers admission prep for HSC 2023 intake

6h | Education
The architectural design of Anukrom is a triumph of purpose and ingenuity – a rectangular structure that stretches east to west, crafting out two courtyards. Photo: Shakil Hai

Anukrom: A mother’s dream, a son’s guilt and an award-winning home

6h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

NZ to scrap ‘generational smoking ban’

NZ to scrap ‘generational smoking ban’

1h | TBS World
Musk in Israel to get back advertising!

Musk in Israel to get back advertising!

3h | TBS World
Businessmen who were nominated for various seats from AL

Businessmen who were nominated for various seats from AL

4h | TBS Stories
5 banks fail to disburse agri loans

5 banks fail to disburse agri loans

6h | TBS Economy