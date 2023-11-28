CEMS-Global to organise 28th Build Bangladesh in December

CEMS-Global USA has announced the premier exhibitions dedicated to the construction and infrastructure sector – the 28th Build Bangladesh 2023 International Expo, in conjunction with the Power Series of Exhibitions in Bangladesh, and the 5th Water Bangladesh International Expo 2023, bringing these significant expos under one roof.

Multinational exhibition organiser CEMS-Global USA unveiled the premier expos in a press briefing in Dhaka on Tuesday (28 November), reads a press release.

The 28th Build Bangladesh 2023 International Expo, concurrently with the 22nd Real Estate Expo 2023 will have a significant impact on the construction and real estate industry in Bangladesh.

Thanks to the country's rapid economic growth and development, the series of expos will play an important role in infrastructure development for the country's urbanisation, as it brings together stakeholders from various industries, including construction, real estate and more.

Along with that the expo also plays a vital role in promoting sustainable building practices and supports the country's economic development goals.

The separate exhibitions are set to take place from 7 to 9 December, 2023 at the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB), Dhaka. The exhibitions will be open to the business visitors upon registration every day from 10:30am to 7:30pm.