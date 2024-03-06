CEMS Global, CCPIT-TEX China’s exhibitions on yarn, fabric kicks off in Dhaka

CEMS-Global USA and CCPIT-TEX China's international exhibitions on yarn and fabric kicked off at the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) in Dhaka today (6 March).

The exhibitions will end on Saturday (9 March) providing global manufacturers of yarn, fabric, trims and accessories with a unique platform to showcase the latest advancements, new opportunities and to forge meaningful partnerships in Bangladesh, reads a press release.

21st Dhaka International Yarn & Fabric Show 2024 (Winter Edition), organised by CEMS-Global USA and CCPIT-TEX China will serve as a testament to the remarkable progress and growth of the textile industry in Bangladesh and beyond.

This flagship event, promises to be a premier platform for Global Textile manufacturers, stakeholders, and suppliers. Renowned as one of the most comprehensive textile exhibitions in Bangladesh, the Winter Edition of the Dhaka International Yarn and Fabric Show is set to showcase the latest innovations, trends, and technologies in the textile sector.

The 21st edition of the event features a diverse array of exhibitors, including yarn, fabric, trims, and accessory manufacturers, suppliers, exporters, and industry experts, providing visitors with unparalleled opportunities for networking along with business expansion, forging cross-border deals and partnerships. Exhibitors are presenting their cutting-edge products, materials and services across various segments such as cotton, polyester, viscose, spandex, nylon, and blended yarns, as well as a wide range of fabrics including denim, knitted, woven, printed, and dyed fabrics.

Moreover, the 21st Dhaka International Yarn and Fabric Show 2024 (Winter Edition) and 6th Denim Bangladesh 2024 International Expo will serve as a vital platform for fostering collaboration, business development, and partnerships within the global textile ecosystem, facilitating interactions between key stakeholders and decision-makers to drive industry growth and innovation.

The Shows are attracting thousands of visitors from Bangladesh and the region, including textile and RMG manufacturers, exporters, traders, retailers, and industry professionals, reaffirming its position as a must-attend event for anyone involved in the global textile and apparel value chain.

CEMS-Global USA, based in New York, is a Multinational Exhibition & Convention Organizer, having its operations across 4 continents. Established in 1992, CEMS-Global, in this span of over 30 years has been committed to organizing Professional B2B Trade Shows for important Business sectors of the trade and economy. CEMS-Global also assists Trade Associations, Governments, and businesses as an International Trade & Export Development Agency in international markets, including market research, export strategy development, partner identification, and trade promotion.

Established in 1988, the Sub-Council of Textile Industry, China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT-TEX), is under the leadership of China National Textile and Apparel Council (CNTAC). With the mission of promoting communication and business cooperation between Chinese textile and apparel industry and international industry counterparts and business community, CCPIT-TEX has gained the global reputation for her professionalism and excellent networking in the industry.

This event has marked 8th Anniversary of joint endeavours between CEMS-Global USA & CCPIT-TEX China to promote Textiles in Bangladesh which is extremely helpful in the growth of RMG exports from Bangladesh.

Lokman Hossain Miah, executive chairman, Bangladesh Investment Development Authority, Prime Minister's Office, Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh was present as the chief guest at the opening ceremony of exhibitions.

Meherun N Islam, president and group managing director, CEMS Global USA and Asia Pacific and Zhang Tao, vice president and secretary general, the Sub- Council of Textile Industry, CCPIT presided over the opening ceremony.

Also present as special guests were Faruque Hassan, president of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA, Md Amin Helaly, senior vice president of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), Md Nuruzzaman, director general (additional secretary) of Department of Textiles – Ministry of Textiles and Jute, Mahbubur Rahman, director general of the Export Promotion Bureau of Bangladesh, Akhter Hossain Apurba, vice president of the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA), and Song Yang, commercial counsellor of the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Bangladesh.

These exhibitions showcase the latest technologies, and foster trade relationships, the 21st Dhaka International Yarn & Fabric Show 2024 promises to be a pivotal event that redefines the textile and garment industry's trajectory in Bangladesh and beyond.

More than 410 companies from 15 countries with more than 550 booths has taken part in this international exhibition to showcase their new designs, newest trends, and innovative technological breakthroughs in textiles for the benefit of Bangladesh's entire RMG industry.

These exhibitions will be open for the visitors only upon registration every day from 10am to 7pm.