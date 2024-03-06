CEMS Global, CCPIT-TEX China’s exhibitions on yarn, fabric kicks off in Dhaka

Corporates

Press Release
06 March, 2024, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2024, 06:10 pm

Related News

CEMS Global, CCPIT-TEX China’s exhibitions on yarn, fabric kicks off in Dhaka

Press Release
06 March, 2024, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2024, 06:10 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

CEMS-Global USA and CCPIT-TEX China's international exhibitions on yarn and fabric kicked off at the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) in Dhaka today (6 March). 

The exhibitions will end on Saturday (9 March) providing global manufacturers of yarn, fabric, trims and accessories with a unique platform to showcase the latest advancements, new opportunities and to forge meaningful partnerships in Bangladesh, reads a press release.

21st Dhaka International Yarn & Fabric Show 2024 (Winter Edition), organised by CEMS-Global USA and CCPIT-TEX China will serve as a testament to the remarkable progress and growth of the textile industry in Bangladesh and beyond.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

This flagship event, promises to be a premier platform for Global Textile manufacturers, stakeholders, and suppliers. Renowned as one of the most comprehensive textile exhibitions in Bangladesh, the Winter Edition of the Dhaka International Yarn and Fabric Show is set to showcase the latest innovations, trends, and technologies in the textile sector.

The 21st edition of the event features a diverse array of exhibitors, including yarn, fabric, trims, and accessory manufacturers, suppliers, exporters, and industry experts, providing visitors with unparalleled opportunities for networking along with business expansion, forging cross-border deals and partnerships. Exhibitors are presenting their cutting-edge products, materials and services across various segments such as cotton, polyester, viscose, spandex, nylon, and blended yarns, as well as a wide range of fabrics including denim, knitted, woven, printed, and dyed fabrics.

Moreover, the 21st Dhaka International Yarn and Fabric Show 2024 (Winter Edition) and 6th Denim Bangladesh 2024 International Expo will serve as a vital platform for fostering collaboration, business development, and partnerships within the global textile ecosystem, facilitating interactions between key stakeholders and decision-makers to drive industry growth and innovation.

The Shows are attracting thousands of visitors from Bangladesh and the region, including textile and RMG manufacturers, exporters, traders, retailers, and industry professionals, reaffirming its position as a must-attend event for anyone involved in the global textile and apparel value chain.

CEMS-Global USA, based in New York, is a Multinational Exhibition & Convention Organizer, having its operations across 4 continents. Established in 1992, CEMS-Global, in this span of over 30 years has been committed to organizing Professional B2B Trade Shows for important Business sectors of the trade and economy. CEMS-Global also assists Trade Associations, Governments, and businesses as an International Trade & Export Development Agency in international markets, including market research, export strategy development, partner identification, and trade promotion.

Established in 1988, the Sub-Council of Textile Industry, China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT-TEX), is under the leadership of China National Textile and Apparel Council (CNTAC). With the mission of promoting communication and business cooperation between Chinese textile and apparel industry and international industry counterparts and business community, CCPIT-TEX has gained the global reputation for her professionalism and excellent networking in the industry.

This event has marked 8th Anniversary of joint endeavours between CEMS-Global USA & CCPIT-TEX China to promote Textiles in Bangladesh which is extremely helpful in the growth of RMG exports from Bangladesh.

Lokman Hossain Miah, executive chairman, Bangladesh Investment Development Authority, Prime Minister's Office, Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh was present as the chief guest at the opening ceremony of exhibitions.

Meherun N Islam, president and group managing director, CEMS Global USA and Asia Pacific and Zhang Tao, vice president and secretary general, the Sub- Council of Textile Industry, CCPIT presided over the opening ceremony.

Also present as special guests were Faruque Hassan, president of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA, Md Amin Helaly, senior vice president of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), Md Nuruzzaman, director general (additional secretary) of Department of Textiles – Ministry of Textiles and Jute, Mahbubur Rahman, director general of the Export Promotion Bureau of Bangladesh, Akhter Hossain Apurba, vice president of the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA), and  Song Yang, commercial counsellor of the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Bangladesh.

These exhibitions showcase the latest technologies, and foster trade relationships, the 21st Dhaka International Yarn & Fabric Show 2024 promises to be a pivotal event that redefines the textile and garment industry's trajectory in Bangladesh and beyond.

More than 410 companies from 15 countries with more than 550 booths has taken part in this international exhibition to showcase their new designs, newest trends, and innovative technological breakthroughs in textiles for the benefit of Bangladesh's entire RMG industry.

These exhibitions will be open for the visitors only upon registration every day from 10am to 7pm.

CEMS Global Group / CCPIT / Yarn

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: T-Mark Bangladesh

Jute fashion’s unlikely saviour: Gen Z

7h | Mode
With impressive fire safety arrangements, the Sony Square building seems to be safer than other buildings with multiple restaurants in Mirpur, and also than many others in the whole city. PHOTO: MEHEDI HASAN

Fire safety in Mirpur eatery hubs: Better, with room for improvement

6h | Panorama
As the second largest jute producer, Bangladesh vows to resurrect the glory days of the golden fiber. Photo: TBS

Processed cellulose from jute: Will Bangladesh recognise the gem hidden in the golden fibre?

11h | Panorama
The size of the bedside lamp should be proportional to the dimensions of the surface or table on which it will be used. Photo: Collected

Bedside lightning: The twilight by our beds

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

China increased defense spending budget

China increased defense spending budget

16m | Videos
The European Commission fined Apple 200 million dollars

The European Commission fined Apple 200 million dollars

3h | Videos
How to resolve commercial disputes out of court

How to resolve commercial disputes out of court

1h | Videos
The US Supreme Court ruled in favor of Trump

The US Supreme Court ruled in favor of Trump

6h | Videos