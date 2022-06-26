Cellfin launches Mastercard branded dual currency pre-paid card

Cellfin, the omni-channel banking app of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited, will now issue dual currency-supported virtual prepaid Mastercard.

This card will enable purchasing from any local or foreign e-commerce sites in both foreign currency and Taka, said a press release.

The customers need to endorse necessary foreign currency in their passport for transactions in foreign currency.

Islami Bank Managing Director and CEO Mohammed Monirul Moula inaugurated the card service on 22 June at a hotel in Dhaka.

Officials from both organisations including Mastercard South Asia Chief Operating Officer Vikas Varma, Mastercard Bangladesh Country Manager Syed Mohammad Kamal, Chief Risk Officer Mohammad Ali, Islami Bank Head of Alternative Banking Wing Abul Fayez Mohammad Kamaluddin were present on the occasion.

This card enables fund transfer to Mastercard branded cards or accounts of any bank connected on NPSB/BEFTN/RTGS network.

Merchant payment, bill and fee payment, e-ticketing and mobile recharge can also be done.

Money can be added to this card from any bank's Mastercard branded cards or any card, account and mCash service of Islami Bank.

Cash withdrawals can be made from Islami Bank's branches/sub-branches, ATM/CRMs, agent banking outlets and mCash points.

Prior account with Islami Bank is not necessary for this card. One may avail the card after registering in Cellfin.