Celebs join KrayonMag campaign against Cyber Bullying

Celebrated actors and artists have echoed to increase inter-personal knowledge sharing to secure the internet amid growing concern on cyber bullying. Supporting the campaign run virtually by KrayonMag, stars have come together to raise their voice on the international 'stop cyberbullying day', states a press release.

The stars present during the event included Meher Afroz Shaon, Rafiath Rashid Mithila, Peya Jannatul, Zinat Sanu Swagata, Zunayed Evan, Elita Karim, Shithi Saha, Nadedza Sultana Earnnick, Nehrin Mustofa, Antu Kareem, Mishu Chowdhury, and Bulbul Tumpa.

The stars shared special posts on mass awareness of safety measures in cyberspace.

International 'stop cyberbullying day has been observed across the world on the third Friday in June every year since 2016. The Day is observed to protect user privacy in a mess of cyberbullying.

In the video message, singer Elita Karim mentioned that she avoids sharing negative news on social media which inspires geeks to cyberbully her.

Citing a study, Elita further informed that around 80 percent of victims of cyber-bullying are women representing the age group between 13-23 years. however, many boys experience bullying on the internet as well.

Actor Peya Jannatul said she prefers to stand up against cyber-bullying even though most of the women in the country remain silent on this issue amid adverse situations.

She also urged everyone to focus on the attacker and label them as the criminal rather than cornering the victim.

As part of the campaign, they will air a special talk show on Radio Today. Actresses Meher Afroz Shaon, and Rafiath Rashid Mithila were on the podcast along with journalist J I Mamun.

Regarding the campaign, KrayonMag founder Tanziral Dilshad Ditan said the organisation tried to design a mass campaign to bring awareness to all about the dangers of cybercrimes.

"Mostly girls are victims of cyberbullying In Bangladesh and elsewhere in the world. Besides, the boys also experience so. We dream safer cyberspace for all and elimination of the problem from Bangladesh, "she said.

Since commencing the journey in 2020, KrayonMag has been advocating on social causes apart from raising its voice against social stigma, inequality, and partiality.

Public relations agency, BackPage PR is a partner of the campaign.