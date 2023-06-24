Celebrities lead fight against noise pollution

In a commendable initiative to combat the growing problem of noise pollution, a group of renowned stars have taken charge of raising awareness and implementing measures to control excessive noise levels.

Led by popular actors Mosharraf Karim and Fazlur Rahman Babu, along with the talented Bijri Barkatullah, a star-studded lineup has joined forces to address the detrimental effects of noise pollution on human health and the environment, reads a press release.

Noise pollution, caused by sounds surpassing our auditory thresholds, has been on the rise due to various sources such as blaring car horns, loudspeakers, construction activities, and industrial machinery. The detrimental impact of noise pollution extends to people of all ages, including unborn babies and animals, posing significant health risks. In response to this pressing issue, the government has enacted regulations aimed at curbing noise pollution.

Taking the lead in implementing noise control measures is the Department of Environment, which has initiated a comprehensive project. Esteemed figures such as Mosharraf Karim, Arefin Shubo, Fazlur Rahman Babu, Bijri Barkatullah, Nishat Majumdar, the conqueror of Mount Everest, cricketer Mehdi Miraj, and national women's football team player Sabina have actively participated in television commercials (TVCs) designed to raise awareness about noise pollution. Their prominent roles in these campaigns aim to educate the public and encourage responsible behavior.

Furthermore, Mosharraf Karim has utilized public notices in numerous newspapers to emphasize the importance of noise pollution control. Throughout Dhaka city, more than five hundred festoons featuring the names of these celebrities have been displayed, urging citizens to take action against noise pollution. The TVCs, featuring these renowned figures, are scheduled for broadcast on various channels in the near future.

In a major development, a one-minute cut of a TVC, based on the theme of noise pollution control, has been produced with the musical composition by popular artist Pritam and vocals by renowned musician Mumtaz. This creative collaboration seeks to engage a wider audience and raise awareness about noise pollution through the power of music. These celebrities have stepped forward out of their sense of social responsibility to fulfill this crucial task.

The project responsible for this remarkable initiative extends heartfelt gratitude to all the stars involved and encourages everyone to actively participate in noise pollution control efforts.