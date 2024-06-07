Celebration of 225th birth anniversary of Alexander Pushkin and the Russian language day

On 6 June, 2024, the Russian House in Dhaka in cooperation with Dhaka University and Keraniganj Women's Degree College organised a literary program dedicated to the 225th birth anniversary of Alexander Pushkin and the International Russian Language Day.

The program was opened by laying flowers at the Pushkin's monument at the University of Dhaka in honour of the 225th anniversary of A. Pushkin and recited the poet's famous poems by the students.

The Director of the Russian House in Dhaka presented the greeting letter from Sergei Lavrov, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation on the occasion of Russian Language Day.

Vice Chancellor of the University of Dhaka, Professor A.S.M. Maksud Kamal, congratulated all presents on the 225th birth anniversary A.S. Pushkin.

After laying flowers at the University of Dhaka, Keranigonje College hosted the grand opening of a photo exhibition named "Alexander Pushkin. Life and destiny. On the 225th anniversary of his birth."

The director of the Russian House in Dhaka Pavel Dvoychenkov in his opening speech at Keraniganje College spoke about the life and works of the great poet and founder of the modern Russian literary language A.S. Pushkin.

During the event, students of Russian language courses at the Russian House in Dhaka showed a presentation about the greatest Russian poet, prose and playwrighter A.S. Pushkin, after that students recited the most famous poems of the poet in Russian, Bengali and English languages, as well as they performed a novel in verse "Eugene Onegin".

June 6, 1799 - Sasha Pushkin was born in Moscow. In Soviet times, this holiday was celebrated as the Pushkin Poetry Festival. The event always attracted public attention and even in Stalin times it was accompanied by ceremonial events.

Pushkin's poems are the richest cultural heritage presented to the world.

The literary work of the great Russian poet Alexander Pushkin is priceless. His works unite people of all ages, religions, nationalities, translated into dozens of languages of the world. No matter how difficult his works are for translation, the poet has admirers in almost all corners of the world.

After the presentation and reciting of poems by the college students, a cultural program was held dedicated to the birthday of the great poet.

In the second part of the event, a screening of the animated series "Pushkin and... Mikhailovskoe" was organized for college students.

The Pushkin Poetry Festival currently has "All-Russian" status. The poet's birthday received state status in 1997 according to Decree of the President of the Russian Federation No. 506. On the 200th birth anniversary of A.S. Pushkin was established "Pushkin Day in Russia.