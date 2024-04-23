Celebrating Earth Day with the launch of the Unplastic Bangladesh 2024

Celebrating Earth Day with the launch of the Unplastic Bangladesh 2024

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Green Lead, in collaboration with Sonali Bioplastics, has officially launched the 'Unplastic Bangladesh 2024' campaign, building upon the success of its 2023 edition.

The campaign is a passionate call to action against plastic pollution and a resounding plea for heightened environmental awareness, reads a press release.

It also invites individuals to play an active role in reshaping their communities and guiding them toward a sustainable, plastic-free future.

The inauguration took place on 22 April at the Lakeshore Hotel, Gulshan, Dhaka, with the enthusiastic participation of youth from diverse backgrounds.

Dr Iftekhar Ahmed Chowdhury, former Minister of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the Government of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, commenced the event with opening remarks, followed by a session on "People vs Plastics"  from Mariam Ispahani, Founder and CEO of Sonali Bioplastics.

Afterwards, Green Lead founder and CEO Md Fahim Hossain highlighted the theory of Unplastic and conducted a workshop that engaged participants in an insightful discussion. 

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The event witnessed vibrant engagement from the youth through the 'Unplastic Challenge,' where participants proposed ideas to instigate behavioural change among their peers.

Notable professionals from organizations such as the International Center for Climate Change And Development (ICCCAD), Water Aid, Volunteer for Environment, Bandarban University, Originative 360, Lal Shabuj Society, and others also graced the occasion.

The Unplastic Bangladesh campaign will run from 22 April to 5 June, Environment Day, and participation will be open nationwide. For further information or to participate, please visit https://greenlead.world/unplastic/ or email at [email protected]

