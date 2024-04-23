Celebrating Earth Day with the launch of the Unplastic Bangladesh 2024

Green Lead, in collaboration with Sonali Bioplastics, has officially launched the 'Unplastic Bangladesh 2024' campaign, building upon the success of its 2023 edition.

The campaign is a passionate call to action against plastic pollution and a resounding plea for heightened environmental awareness, reads a press release.

It also invites individuals to play an active role in reshaping their communities and guiding them toward a sustainable, plastic-free future.