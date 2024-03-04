Celebrating 50 years of IWFM: Reception of ex-faculty members, ex-employees and PhD graduates

To commemorate 50 years of the Institute of Water and Flood Management (IWFM) at BUET, a special reception was held at Council Bhaban, BUET on 3rd March 2024. Crests and certificates were awarded to the Ex-Faculty Members, Ex-Employees, and PhD Graduates to acknowledge their contribution towards the significant achievements of the institute.

Prof. Dr. Satya Prasad Majumder, Vice Chancellor of BUET, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. In addition, Prof. Dr. Abdul Jabbar Khan, Pro-Vice Chancellor of BUET, and Ex-Faculty members of IWFM Prof. Dr. M. Mozammel Haque, Prof. Dr. Abul Fazal M. Saleh, and Prof. Dr. Sujit Kumar Bala were present to glorify the event as Special Guests. The event was chaired by Prof. Dr. A.K.M. Saiful Islam, Director of IWFM, BUET.

The program commenced with a welcome address by Prof. Dr. Mohammad Asad Hussain, IWFM, BUET, followed by the presentation of crests and certificates to the PhD Graduates, Ex-Employees, and Ex-Faculty Members.

On behalf of the PhD Graduates, Dr. Md. Mahbubul Alam who is currently working in Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI), shared his experiences as a student and conveyed his gratitude towards the institute. Md. Akbar Hossain, an Ex-Senior Assistant Registrar, representing the Ex- Employees reminisced about his time at IWFM and thanked the organizers for arranging this joyous event to honor their contribution.

Ex-Faculty members of IWFM Prof. Dr. M. Mozammel Haque, Prof. Dr. Abul Fazal M. Saleh, and Prof. Dr. Sujit Kumar Bala reflected on their golden days at IWFM and expressed their wishes for the institute's future progress.

Honorable Chief Guest Prof. Dr. Satya Prasad Majumder, Vice Chancellor of BUET and Special Guest Prof. Dr. Abdul Jabbar Khan, Pro-Vice Chancellor of BUET commended IWFM for their advancements in research and education, extending their appreciation to the organizers for arranging this event.

The program concluded with a vote of thanks by Prof. Dr. AKM Saiful Islam, Director of IWFM. Following the formal proceedings, the event's announcer, Lecturer Fariha Islam Mou, announced the conclusion of the program and extended an invitation to the esteemed guests to partake in a dinner party. This provided an opportunity for them to reminisce cherished memories and engage in joyful conversations.

This event united both current and former Faculty Members, as well as current and former Employees and PhD Graduates, who have been actively contributing to various sectors of the country's development. It provided a special platform to recognize their contributions and commemorate the combined achievements that have shaped the journey of IWFM thus far.