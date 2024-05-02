Celebrating 100 years of LUX: Unilever Bangladesh hosts launch of new formulation of LUX soap bar

To celebrate 100 years of the renowned global skin cleansing brand LUX, Unilever Bangladesh Limited (UBL) hosted a launch of the new formulation of the LUX soap bar on Monday, 29th April 2024, at Radisson Blu Water Garden Hotel, Dhaka.

LUX started its journey on 1923 and has become one of the highest selling soap brands in the world. LUX has now relaunched with superior pro glow formulation with premium skin care ingredients - Vitamin C and Vitamin E which helps consumers get flaw-less glowing skin.

"LUX has always been an innovator in the beauty soap industry by delivering on its promise of providing top-quality products that has given enjoyable bathing experiences. LUX has also created many opportunities for women to shine and many stars have emerged in Bangladesh and in the world through these platforms. As LUX marks its 100 years, we want to thank our consumers yet again with a brand-new LUX soap that offers skin care benefits through premium skin care ingredients such as Vitamin C and Vitamin E, which will now be in every bar of LUX soap you use.," said Nilushi Jayatileke, Marketing Director, Personal Care, UBL.

"LUX holds a special place within the Unilever Bangladesh business since 1964 when it brought its aura of elegance and grace into Bangladesh. On a personal note, LUX has been an integral part of my career, and I have had the privilege of witnessing the brand's evolution to better serve our consumers. Throughout the years, LUX has been blessed with the support of legendary personalities, and we are honored to be able to recognize them at our event," said Zaved Akhtar, Chairman and Managing Director, UBL.

The event brought together LUX Bangladesh superstars from yesteryears Gulshan Ara Akter Champa, Suborna Mustafa, Shamim Ara Nipa, Afsana Mimi, Aupee Karim, Rumana Rashid Ishita, Kushum Shikder, Mehazabien Chowdhury, Zakia Bari Mamo, and Bidya Sinha Mim, who were awarded in recognition of being a part of the legacy of LUX through the ages. The awards were handed over by Zaved Akhtar, Chairman and Managing Director, UBL, and Nilushi Jayatileke, Marketing Director, Personal Care, UBL, along with the Management Committee members of UBL.