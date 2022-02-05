Celebrate your valentine’s day at Fantasy Kingdom

Corporates

TBS Report
05 February, 2022, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 05 February, 2022, 01:14 pm

Celebrate your valentine's day at Fantasy Kingdom

Izzy Dizzy, Roller Coaster, Giant Splash & 9D VR rides, Carazy Bump, Xtreme Racing-Go Kart are some of the popular rides to relish a thrilling date

TBS Report
05 February, 2022, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 05 February, 2022, 01:14 pm
Fantasy Kingdom. Photo: Collected
Fantasy Kingdom. Photo: Collected

Fantasy Kingdom invites all the lovebirds to have an adventurous and romantic Valentine's Day at their premise amidst the thrilling rides and a fine dining restaurant.

The theme park full of dry rides, water rides, racing, dining and luxurious stay at Resort Atlantis will offer the visitors to fulfil their appetite for more than just romance. The fine dining inside the premise of the theme park includes delicious dishes like crispy chicken, Mexican food, Italian food, turkey Legs etc.

Izzy Dizzy, Roller Coaster, Giant Splash & 9D VR rides, Carazy Bump, Xtreme Racing-Go Kart are some of the popular rides to relish a thrilling date, suggests a press release.

Fantasy Kingdom, Bumper Car.
Fantasy Kingdom, Bumper Car.

The Picturesque setting of the parks, no matter which park you enter Fantasy Kingdom, Water Kingdom, Heritage Park or Xtreme Racing-Go Kart, will help the visitors to get the perfect shots of your memorable moments.

Fantasy Kingdom, Bumper Boat. Photo: Collected
Fantasy Kingdom, Bumper Boat. Photo: Collected

Meanwhile, the visitors can also enjoy delicious pizza or delights at Water café or lunch/dinner at Lia Restaurant and Ashulia Castle Restaurant.

Dinner at Fantasy Kingdom. Photo: Collected
Dinner at Fantasy Kingdom. Photo: Collected

 

Fantasy Kingdom / Go cart

