Celebrate World Environment Day 2024 on 5 June

The National Institute of Preventive and Social Medicine (NIPSOM) has been dedicated to advancing public health initiatives and environmental sustainability since its establishment in 1974. In honour of "World Environment Day", NIPSOM organized a comprehensive two-days program to promote awareness and action on pressing environmental issues.

The program commenced on 5 June, 2024, at 9 am at the NIPSOM Auditorium (Room no. 107). The inaugural ceremony was honored by Dr. Rokeya Sultana, MP, the State Minister of Health and Family Welfare, as the Chief Guest, Mizanur Rahman, PIO, Department of Risk and Disaster management as a special guest, reads a press release.

The program included various activities aimed at raising awareness and promoting action on environmental issues. A cleanliness program highlighted the importance of hygiene practices in the community. A public awareness rally encouraged community participation in environmental conservation, raising awareness about pressing environmental issues. A tree plantation program promoted reforestation efforts to combat climate change. This activity allowed participants to contribute directly to improving the environment by planting trees. A public awareness drama used storytelling to educate the audience about environmental concerns and the importance of sustainable practices. This engaging performance aimed to make the message of environmental conservation more relatable.

Associate Professor and Head of the Department of Occupational and Environmental Health, NIPSOM, Dr. Md. Shafiur Rahman, delivered a keynote address on pressing environmental issues. The talk highlighted the impacts of pollution, climate change, and workplace environmental hazards, emphasizing the need for sustainable practices and health-focused policies.

Dr. Rokeya Sultana's speech as the Chief Guest likely emphasized the significance of environmental sustainability and public health. She highlighted the importance of collective action in addressing pressing environmental issues, such as climate change, pollution, and conservation. Her speech also underscored the role of public health initiatives in promoting environmental sustainability and the interconnectedness of these two areas.

Special guest Mizanur Rahman, Director of the Department of Risk & Disaster Management, emphasized the devastating impact of the 1970 flood and underscored the importance of tree plantation as a means to combat pollution. He advocated for proactive environmental measures over conflict, highlighting that sustainable practices like tree planting were vital for disaster mitigation and ecological balance.

Professor Dr. Shamiul Islam, Director NIPSOM, started his speech with the name of Father of Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman with utmost respect for this visionary decision to establish NIPSOM in 1974 just after the liberation. He emphasized the critical importance of public health and community engagement in his speech. He highlighted that maintaining public health was essential for a thriving society, and active community participation was key to achieving health goals. By involving the community, NIPSOM ensured that health initiatives were more effective and sustainable, ultimately leading to a healthier, more informed population.

NIPSOM's two-days event for "World Environment Day" aimed to inform and engage the community, fostering a greater commitment to environmental sustainability and public health.

