Celebrate Pohela Boishakh with Boishakhi Delights at Golden Tulip the Grandmark Dhaka

Usher in the Bengali New Year, Pohela Boishakh, with a delightful culinary journey at Golden Tulip The Grandmark Dhaka's Golden Dine restaurantFrom 13 to 18 April 2024, embark on a culinary journey through Bengal with it's specially curated buffet featuring a selection of traditional Bengali signature dishes prepared by the talented Executive Chef, reads a press release.

The esteemed Executive Chef has meticulously curated a menu showcasing signature Bengali dishes, guaranteed to tantalize your taste buds. Immerse yourself in a Magnificent Buffet featuring delectable selections like: Delectable Hilsa Fry, Sorse Hilsa, Pabdha Macher Jhol, Muri Ghonto, Koi Macher Paturi, Beef Nehari, Bombay Duck Fry, Assorted Bhorta, Assorted Traditional Pithas and Sweets, and many more Bengali Delights! The Boishakhi Delights buffet is available from 6:30 pm to 10:30 pm each day for a price of BDT 3,704 all inclusive.

And to double the pleasure, take advantage of the special Dine Double, Pay Single! offer, perfect for sharing the celebratory spirit with loved ones.

For a more casual Pohela Boishakh experience, visit the Cafe De Tulip in the lobby area.

Here, you can savor a variety of popular street food favorites, including: Jhal Muri, Fuchka, Chatpati, Special Tea, Assorted Pitha, Batasha, Kodma, Naru, Muruli, Ice Cream etc About Golden Tulip The Grandmark Dhaka Golden Tulip The Grandmark Dhaka reflects the essence of the Golden Tulip brand philosophy: PLAYTIME. ANYTIME.

Part of Louvre Hotels Group, Golden Tulip offers guests a playful and personalized experience in over 170 upscale hotels across 41 countries.

Golden Tulip The Grandmark Dhaka, conveniently located in Banani adjacent to Gulshan Lake, features a rooftop outdoor pool, a fitness center, a spa, and luxurious air-conditioned rooms with all the modern amenities.