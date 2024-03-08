Celebrate the month of Ramadan at Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre

In celebration of the upcoming Ramadan, Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre is set to offer a diverse range of buffet Iftar options, including corporate boxes, Sweet Treat Boxes, and Suhoor packages.

Beyond the tailored and impressive buffet Iftar choices, guests can partake in delightful dining experiences with loved ones at the Attitude restaurants within Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre, reads a press release.

Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre will begin offering our Ramadan Room Packages, which will provide our guests with a unique and fulfilling experience during this sacred month.

Room only Tk7,999 net per night, room with buffet Suhoor Tk9,499 net per night, room with buffet Suhoor and Iftar, followed by dinner Tk13,999 net per night.

As Ramadan approaches, it's time to begin organizing your Iftar and Suhoor for this year's important occasion. Whether you want to order takeaway or eat in, Holiday Inn Dhaka has a variety of Ramadan offers to choose from.

Attitude's buffet iftar and dinner will feature real Mediterranean and Arabia flavours as well as Asian traditional iftar and weekend suhoor (Thursday and Friday), and visitors will have access to a diverse range of specially curated iftar followed by dinner.

The hotel invites guests to break their fast with family and friends at the buffet restaurant Attitude, where they can enjoy a large selection of traditional Ramadan delicacies inspired by local, Asian, and Mediterranean and Arabia cuisines, such as Mutton Haleem, Chicken Haleem, Beef Nehari, Jilapi, Beef Koobideh Kabab, Mutton Adana Kabab, Afghani Chicken Tangri, Lamb Ouzi Rice with Nuts, Khabsa, Mutton Mughlai Akbari, and Chicken Noorjahan.

A vast variety of scrumptious gourmet desserts, such as Baklava, and Kunafa, will also be available at the Iftar dinner and weekend Suhoor. There will be a selection of fresh seasonal juices, as well as an exclusive date and nut collection.

Buffet iftar followed by dinner will cost TkTk 7,500 per person. People can enjoy B1G3 with selected bank cards, weekend Suhoor (Thursday and Friday) costs Tk4,000 net per person. B1G1 is applicable.

Aside from the usual Iftar with a dinner buffet, there will be takeaway Iftar boxes AL Siyam for two people at Tk4,500, AL Zahra for four people at Tk6,500, and AL Farah for six people at Tk9,000.

Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre is offering customised Ramadan sweet treat boxes, including classic packaging at Tk3,000 and a platinum box priced at Tk4,000.

We created a premium-specific customised menu for events, corporate meetings, and corporate executives for guests who love to open their fast in a premium fashion at a five-star hotel.

A wonderful offer for the group minimum of 50 people event, the venue will be complimentary. The range starts from Tk3000 per person to Tk9000 per person, depending on the category of the meal.

Guests may truly experience the spirit of Ramadan at the Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre, one of Dhaka's most beautiful and stylish establishments.

Celebrate this Ramadan with your friends, family, and the loved ones with the perfect offer at our premises.