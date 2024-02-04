Celebrate love at Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre: Unveiling a magical Valentine's Day experience

An outstanding representation of elegance and hospitality, Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre is delighted to reveal its magnificent Valentine's Day event, which promises to be an amazing experience for couples looking to celebrate their love in style.

The Holiday Inn Dhaka offers guests a fantastic excuse to engage in romance on Valentine's Day on 14 February 2024.

There are options for special getaways, romantic dinners with the most spectacular city views in Dhaka, and luxurious spa treatments just for couples. Sweethearts will be fascinated with the opulent options and exclusive packages offered to guests.

Indulge in an elegant celebration of love at Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre. Our carefully adorned ambience sets the stage for joyous moments, complemented by welcome Valentine Drinks, Rose Buds, and an Assorted Chocolate Box. Enjoy live music as you seize the chance to win a couple's roundtrip air ticket, a Five-Star hotel stay, and lifestyle rewards. Elevate your Valentine's Day with Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre and create lasting memories.

Celebrate Valentine's Day in refined style with the exclusive "Romantication" room packages at Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre, starting at Tk14,999.

Experience a luxurious one-night stay in a standard room adorned with romantic decorations, inclusive of a delightful buffet breakfast and a Romantic Dinner for the couple. Indulge in a gourmet journey at our signature restaurant, 'Attitude,' where our culinary experts have delicately crafted an exquisite menu blending international flavours with local inspirations, creating an unforgettable dining experience at Tk7,500 and savour a Valentine's Day evening by the pool with a special BBQ dinner at Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre, priced at Tk5000.

Enjoy the romantic ambience accompanied by Live Music and take advantage of B1G2 and B1G3 offers for selected bank cards.

For a more intimate setting, 'The Ilish, offers a couple set menu at Tk8,000 net per couple, featuring delightful dishes such as Poached Jambo Prawns & Asparagus, Strawberry Swirl Pavlova, and more. With the added benefit of swimming pool access and complimentary meals for children under 12 when accompanied by parents, create cherished moments this Valentine's Day with Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre.

Discover the ideal package for you and your cherished ones at Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre. To secure your reservation, simply reach out to them at +88 09638 555 666.

