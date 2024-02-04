Celebrate love at Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre: Unveiling a magical Valentine's Day experience

Corporates

Press Release
04 February, 2024, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 04 February, 2024, 03:50 pm

Celebrate love at Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre: Unveiling a magical Valentine's Day experience

Press Release
04 February, 2024, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 04 February, 2024, 03:50 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

An outstanding representation of elegance and hospitality, Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre is delighted to reveal its magnificent Valentine's Day event, which promises to be an amazing experience for couples looking to celebrate their love in style. 

The Holiday Inn Dhaka offers guests a fantastic excuse to engage in romance on Valentine's Day on 14 February 2024. 

There are options for special getaways, romantic dinners with the most spectacular city views in Dhaka, and luxurious spa treatments just for couples. Sweethearts will be fascinated with the opulent options and exclusive packages offered to guests.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Indulge in an elegant celebration of love at Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre. Our carefully adorned ambience sets the stage for joyous moments, complemented by welcome Valentine Drinks, Rose Buds, and an Assorted Chocolate Box. Enjoy live music as you seize the chance to win a couple's roundtrip air ticket, a Five-Star hotel stay, and lifestyle rewards. Elevate your Valentine's Day with Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre and create lasting memories.

Celebrate Valentine's Day in refined style with the exclusive "Romantication" room packages at Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre, starting at Tk14,999. 

Experience a luxurious one-night stay in a standard room adorned with romantic decorations, inclusive of a delightful buffet breakfast and a Romantic Dinner for the couple. Indulge in a gourmet journey at our signature restaurant, 'Attitude,' where our culinary experts have delicately crafted an exquisite menu blending international flavours with local inspirations, creating an unforgettable dining experience at Tk7,500 and savour a Valentine's Day evening by the pool with a special BBQ dinner at Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre, priced at Tk5000. 

Enjoy the romantic ambience accompanied by Live Music and take advantage of B1G2 and B1G3 offers for selected bank cards. 

For a more intimate setting, 'The Ilish, offers a couple set menu at Tk8,000 net per couple, featuring delightful dishes such as Poached Jambo Prawns & Asparagus, Strawberry Swirl Pavlova, and more. With the added benefit of swimming pool access and complimentary meals for children under 12 when accompanied by parents, create cherished moments this Valentine's Day with Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre.

Discover the ideal package for you and your cherished ones at Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre. To secure your reservation, simply reach out to them at +88 09638 555 666.
 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

The FL1 captures one&#039;s gaze aggressively, with stylings one may call a watered-down version of the FL5 Civic Type-R. Photo: Akif Hamid

2022 Honda Civic FL1: Redefining the notion of a driver's car

1h | Wheels
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Phoenix-like petals

2h | Features
Patches of dirt and trash have been gradually replaced with patches of green by the Gulshan lake as a result of Mahmud Rahman’s initiative. Photo: Rajib Dhar

55 Kodomtola: Greening the Gulshan Lakeside

8h | Panorama
Some startups are trying hard to come up with working models, or Sewbots, that can handle the delicate job of sewing. However, experts say it is not a match for apparel workers. Photo: Collected

Will AI replace apparel workers?

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Farmers worried about potatoes

Farmers worried about potatoes

3h | Videos
Cancer death has increased by 8% in Bangladesh

Cancer death has increased by 8% in Bangladesh

5h | Videos
Automation technology is rampant at DTG exhibition

Automation technology is rampant at DTG exhibition

21h | TBS Today
Test series named to commemorate tragic train accident

Test series named to commemorate tragic train accident

19h | Videos