CCIFB-CIRDAP to organise webinar on e-Commerce in agriculture sector

France Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIFB) and Centre for Integrated Rural Development for Asia and Pacific (CIRDAP) will jointly organise a webinar to promote e-Commerce in the country's agriculture to expedite rural development.

The webinar, titled "e-Commerce in Agriculture Sector for Rural Development & Transformation: Sharing Experiences of Thailand", will be held in association with the e-Commerce Association of Bangladesh (e-CAB).

It is scheduled to take place at 7pm on 26 October (Tuesday).

Agriculture Minister Dr Mohammad Abdur Razzaque will be present at the webinar as the Chief Guest.

Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce Tapan Kanti Ghosh and Secretary of the Ministry of Rural Development Cooperatives Division Mashiur Rahman will grace the event as special guests.

Webinar (Zoom Link): https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87818991333...

Webinar ID: 878 1899 1333

Passcode: 391836