CCA hosts PKI drill 2023 to ensure digital security

The Controller of Certifying Authorities (CCA) has organised a PKI (Public Key Infrastructure) Drill - 2023 on Thursday.

The Chief Guest at this drill held in the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division's conference room was Mohammad Shamsul Arefin, secretary of the ICT Division, reads a press release.

ATM Ziaul Islam, the controller of the Controller of Certifying Authorities' office, chaired the drill.

Representatives from the Department under the ICT Division, officials from licensed Certifying Authorities of the CCA office, and representatives from critical information infrastructure of the government, among others, were present at the event.

Addressing the audience, ICT Division Secretary Mohammad Shamsul Arefin stated that in order to advance Digital Bangladesh, the foundation of a smart nation encompassing smart citizens, smart government, smart economy, and smart Society is crucial.

He emphasised the need for proper arrangements aligned with global standards, focusing on creating law and technological infrastructure.

The ICT Division is working towards ensuring the integrity, authentication, and non-repudiation of information through the use of digital signatures.

Controller of Certifying Authorities, ATM. Ziaul Islam highlighted that ensuring the highest security in the exchange of online information using digital signatures is the primary objective of this PKI Drill.

He said, "This event is considered a significant step towards the proliferation of digital signatures/electronic signatures in Bangladesh."

He also mentioned that digital signatures play a crucial role in ensuring the security of digitally transmitted and stored information, authenticating services such as e-governance, e-commerce, e-health, and e-infrastructure, and maintaining transparency and accountability in government activities.

He further highlighted the significance of digital signatures in the context of the paperless office system, ensuring green economy certification, and considering digital signatures as an essential tool in building a cashless society.

He mentioned that the PKI system is a globally recognized technology for the use of digital signatures, emphasizing its importance for the nation's digital journey.