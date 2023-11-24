CCA hosts PKI drill 2023 to ensure digital security

Corporates

Press Release
24 November, 2023, 10:35 am
Last modified: 24 November, 2023, 10:39 am

CCA hosts PKI drill 2023 to ensure digital security

Press Release
24 November, 2023, 10:35 am
Last modified: 24 November, 2023, 10:39 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Controller of Certifying Authorities (CCA) has organised a PKI (Public Key Infrastructure) Drill - 2023 on Thursday.

The Chief Guest at this drill held in the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division's conference room was Mohammad Shamsul Arefin, secretary of the ICT Division, reads a press release.

ATM Ziaul Islam, the controller of the Controller of Certifying Authorities' office, chaired the drill.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Representatives from the Department under the ICT Division, officials from licensed Certifying Authorities of the CCA office, and representatives from critical information infrastructure of the government, among others, were present at the event.

Addressing the audience, ICT Division Secretary Mohammad Shamsul Arefin stated that in order to advance Digital Bangladesh, the foundation of a smart nation encompassing smart citizens, smart government, smart economy, and smart Society is crucial. 

He emphasised the need for proper arrangements aligned with global standards, focusing on creating law and technological infrastructure. 

The ICT Division is working towards ensuring the integrity, authentication, and non-repudiation of information through the use of digital signatures.

Controller of Certifying Authorities, ATM. Ziaul Islam highlighted that ensuring the highest security in the exchange of online information using digital signatures is the primary objective of this PKI Drill. 

He said, "This event is considered a significant step towards the proliferation of digital signatures/electronic signatures in Bangladesh."

He also mentioned that digital signatures play a crucial role in ensuring the security of digitally transmitted and stored information, authenticating services such as e-governance, e-commerce, e-health, and e-infrastructure, and maintaining transparency and accountability in government activities.

He further highlighted the significance of digital signatures in the context of the paperless office system, ensuring green economy certification, and considering digital signatures as an essential tool in building a cashless society. 

He mentioned that the PKI system is a globally recognized technology for the use of digital signatures, emphasizing its importance for the nation's digital journey.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Known as &quot;Joker Monir&quot; in the circus scene, 49-year-old Mohammad Monir, on his stilts strides across a field at a programme in Dhaka recently. Photo: Courtesy

Tales of Bangladesh’s vanishing circus artists

43m | Features
Gregor Roy-Chowdhury and his cousin Mrinal Roy-Chowdhury, the third of four sons of Sudhanaya Roy-Chowdhury, the lone member of the family who decided to stay back in Bangladesh. Photo: Kushal Ray/Courtesy

From Transylvania to Gopalganj: One man’s effort to rediscover his roots

2h | Panorama
Improper drainage system often leads to severe waterlogging in Dhaka during periods of heavy rainfall. Photo: Ashraful Rafid

Resilient Cities Index: A reminder for Dhaka

2h | Panorama
Otters assist fishermen by driving fish out from under aquatic plants, allowing the fishermen to easily catch them in nets. Photo: Shaharin Amin Shupty

Otter fishing: A centuries-old tradition survives in a Bangladeshi village

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Will the Palestinians be released under the truce deal?

Will the Palestinians be released under the truce deal?

15h | TBS World
The UK economy will slow for another 2 years

The UK economy will slow for another 2 years

13h | TBS Economy
Smartphone sales up 5% year-on-year

Smartphone sales up 5% year-on-year

14h | TBS Economy
Damage to transport sector due to fire and vandalism is 37 crore tk

Damage to transport sector due to fire and vandalism is 37 crore tk

16h | TBS Economy