CBBL signs agreement with PwC Bangladesh over ISO 27001:2013 ISMS consultancy

Community Bank Bangladesh Limited (CBBL) and PricewaterhouseCoopers Bangladesh Private Limited (PwC Bangladesh) have signed an agreement over ISO 27001:2013 ISMS Consultancy.

Under the agreement, PwC will work as a consultant partner of Community Bank on achieving ISO 27001:2013 certification. Being an ISO 27001:2013 certified bank Community Bank will increase its reliability and security of systems and information that will improve its customers' and business partners' confidence, said a press release on Tuesday.

Managing Director and CEO of Community Bank Masihul Huq Chowdhury and Managing Partner of PwC Bangladesh Mamun Rashid signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations

Rumesa Hussain, Director, Md. Ashikur Rahman, Associate Director, Sadeq Zaman, Associate Director, Jamil Ahmad Saad, Manager on behalf of PwC Bangladesh and Mohammad Abdul Qaium Khan, SEVP and Chief Information Officer, Md Tanjim Morshed Bhuiyan, VP and Head of Core Banking Application from Community Bank were present among the senior members from both companies.

Commenting on the signing ceremony, Masihul Huq Chowdhury said, " With a combination of our State-of-the-art banking solution technology and effective consultancy of PwC, we will achieve the ISO 27001:2013 certification within the shortest possible time. "