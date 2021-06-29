CBBL signs agreement with PwC Bangladesh over ISO 27001:2013 ISMS consultancy

Corporates

TBS Report
29 June, 2021, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2021, 07:20 pm

CBBL signs agreement with PwC Bangladesh over ISO 27001:2013 ISMS consultancy

TBS Report
29 June, 2021, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2021, 07:20 pm
CBBL signs agreement with PwC Bangladesh over ISO 27001:2013 ISMS consultancy

Community Bank Bangladesh Limited (CBBL) and PricewaterhouseCoopers Bangladesh Private Limited (PwC Bangladesh) have signed an agreement over ISO 27001:2013 ISMS Consultancy.

Under the agreement, PwC will work as a consultant partner of Community Bank on achieving ISO 27001:2013 certification. Being an ISO 27001:2013 certified bank Community Bank will increase its reliability and security of systems and information that will improve its customers' and business partners' confidence, said a press release on Tuesday.

Managing Director and CEO of Community Bank Masihul Huq Chowdhury and Managing Partner of PwC Bangladesh Mamun Rashid signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations

Rumesa Hussain, Director, Md. Ashikur Rahman, Associate Director, Sadeq Zaman, Associate Director, Jamil Ahmad Saad, Manager on behalf of PwC Bangladesh and Mohammad Abdul Qaium Khan, SEVP and Chief Information Officer, Md Tanjim Morshed Bhuiyan, VP and Head of Core Banking Application from Community Bank were present among the senior members from both companies.

Commenting on the signing ceremony, Masihul Huq Chowdhury said, " With a combination of our State-of-the-art banking solution technology and effective consultancy of PwC, we will achieve the ISO 27001:2013 certification within the shortest possible time. "

CBBL / Community Bank Bangladesh Limited (CBBL) / PricewaterhouseCoopers Bangladesh Private Limited (PwC Bangladesh)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

Animal cruelty allegations against "Puchi Family" and "Puchi Family Original" owner Tapasi Das

Animal cruelty allegations against "Puchi Family" and "Puchi Family Original" owner Tapasi Das

34m | Videos
TBS Today: More than half of the ICU beds in Dhaka's Covid-19 hospitals occupied as infections rise

TBS Today: More than half of the ICU beds in Dhaka's Covid-19 hospitals occupied as infections rise

1h | Videos
TBS Today: Public suffering during lockdown

TBS Today: Public suffering during lockdown

1d | Videos
TBS Today: Transport workers in distress due to lockdown

TBS Today: Transport workers in distress due to lockdown

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly...reckless or clever?
Economy

Evaly...reckless or clever?

2
Brac Bank | Evaly Online Shopping
Banking

Brac Bank bans transaction with Evaly, 9 merchants using its cards

3
Evaly faces no risk: CEO
Interviews

Evaly faces no risk: CEO

4
The bubbles of e-commerce
Economy

The bubbles of e-commerce

5
Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday

6
FILE PHOTO: A 3D plastic representation of the Facebook logo is seen in this illustration in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic//File Photo
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi company Kutumbari issues legal notice against Facebook