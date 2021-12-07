CavinKare Bangladesh re-launches Nyle winter skincare range

Corporates

TBS Report
07 December, 2021, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 07 December, 2021, 10:21 pm

CavinKare Bangladesh, a prominent FMCG company, has re-launched their winter products in the Bangladeshi market. 

From the company's flagship brand "Nyle Naturals", two products- Nyle Skin Lotion and Nyle Petroleum Jelly, are being offered by CavinKare as skincare solutions for their consumers during the dry winter season, reads a press release.

Two variants of Nyle Skin Lotion will be made available in the market by CavinKare. The lotions contain a wholesome mixture of carrot seed oil/rose aqua and pure milk. 

These clinically tested and proven lotions promise to keep the skin moisturized for up to 24 hours after use which will also keep skin smooth. 

Speaking on the re-launch of the products, Arun Chacko, business head of CavinKare Bangladesh, said, "We at CavinKare Bangladesh are very delighted to bring the richness of the Brand Nyle in a refreshing way again through these products. These products reflect the quality that we strive to achieve. I am sure, our consumers would be deeply satisfied with what they would get." 

Nyle Skin Lotion and Nyle Petroleum Jelly meet international standards and are well received in the Indian and Sri Lankan markets. 

In spite of its varied benefits, in the domestic market, one can buy a 100ml & 200ml bottle of Nyle Skin Lotion for a very competitive price of Tk100 and Tk180 respectively. CavinKare Bangladesh is also offering their petroleum jelly in a very exciting price of Tk15 for a 10ml pack. 

The newly launched winter range will be available across the country. 

Along with the offline stores, products are also available on Chaldal e-commerce platform. 

The order and delivery through the company's Facebook is facilitated by CavinKare Bangladesh for winter range and all of their other products. 

