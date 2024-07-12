Catalysts: Explore newly joined distinguished faculty members of Presidency University

Presidency University is undergoing a transformative phase, driven by a cadre of dynamic, highly qualified, and top-performing faculty members.

These new appointments are set to elevate the university's standards of education, research, and overall student development, making a significant impact on the competitive academic landscape, reads a press release.

Dr Shahidul Islam Khan: Leading the School of Engineering

Dr Shahidul Islam Khan, the newly appointed Professor and Dean of the School of Engineering, brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the university. With a PhD. in Computer Science and Engineering from BUET, Dr. Khan's leadership is expected to develop a robust engineering program that emphasizes innovation and practical application. His academic rigor and industry connections are set to enhance the quality of education and research within the school, preparing students to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving technological landscape.

Dr ASM Shihavuddin: Revolutionizing Electrical and Electronic Engineering

Heading the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering, Dr ASM Shihavuddin is a distinguished scholar with a Ph.D. from Universitat De Girona, Spain, and a European Masters in Computer Vision and Robotics. His extensive research in computer vision and deep learning, published in top-tier journals, positions him as a pivotal figure in the department. Dr. Shihavuddin's approach integrates advanced research with practical applications, providing students with cutting-edge knowledge and skills essential for their professional growth.

Saheeh Shafi: Enhancing English Studies

Saheeh Shafi, a lecturer in the Department of English, has an impressive academic record, having secured third positions in both his M.A. and B.A. (Honors) in English from the University of Dhaka. His specialization in Applied Linguistics and ELT (English Language Teaching) ensures that students receive a comprehensive education in English studies, combining theoretical knowledge with practical language skills. Saheeh Shafi's dedication to teaching and his innovative methodologies are set to enrich the learning experience and improve student outcomes.

Sal Sabil Chowdhury: Advancing Legal Education

In the Department of Law & Justice, Sal Sabil Chowdhury stands out with his exceptional academic achievements, including a Master of Laws with the highest distinction from the University of Dhaka. His qualifications are further augmented by diplomas in law and commercial arbitration from prestigious institutions. Sal Sabil Chowdhury's expertise and passion for law will undoubtedly contribute to the development of a rigorous legal curriculum that prepares students for successful careers in the legal field.

Modhupom Choudhury: Strengthening Civil Engineering

Modhupom Choudhury, a lecturer in the Department of Civil Engineering, brings his stellar academic background from BUET, where he graduated with a remarkable CGPA and received multiple Dean's Scholarships. His recognition as the "Golden Boy" and "Student of the Year" at St. Joseph Higher Secondary School further highlights his dedication and excellence. Modhupom Choudhury's commitment to academic and professional development is set to inspire and guide civil engineering students toward achieving their full potential.

Jarin Tasnim Raisa: Enriching English Literature and Linguistics

Jarin Tasnim Raisa, a lecturer in the Department of English, has an outstanding academic record, holding second and first positions in her M.A. and BA (Honors) respectively, from the University of Dhaka. Her academic excellence and deep understanding of English literature and linguistics will greatly enhance the department's offerings. Jarin Tasnim Raisa's innovative teaching methods and research interests promise to create a stimulating and supportive environment for students.

Contributions from Additional Esteemed Faculty Members

Prof Abul Kalam: Steering Business Education

Prof Abul Kalam, the Professor and Dean of the Department of Business, holds a BBA and MBA in Accounting & Information Systems from the University of Dhaka. His vast experience in business education is instrumental in developing a curriculum that combines theoretical foundations with practical business insights, preparing students for leadership roles in the corporate world.

Dr Mohammed Julfikar Ali: Enhancing Business Research and Practice

Dr Mohammed Julfikar Ali, Professor and Head of the Department of Business, earned his Ph.D. from Islamic University, Kushtia, focusing on Customer Relationship Management (CRM), and holds an MBA and BBA in Marketing from the University of Rajshahi. His research and practical knowledge in marketing and CRM will drive innovative business strategies and research initiatives within the department.

Md Deedarul Islam Bhuiyan: Leading Legal Excellence

As the Assistant Professor and Head of the Department of Law & Justice, Md Deedarul Islam Bhuiyan brings substantial expertise from his LL.M. and LL.B. (Hons.) from the University of Dhaka. His leadership is crucial in shaping a forward-thinking legal education program, promoting analytical skills and a deep understanding of legal principles among students.

Md Anisur Rahman: Leading the English Department

Md Anisur Rahman, Associate Professor and Head of the Department of English, holds an MA in English (Applied Linguistics and ELT) and a B.A. (Honors) in English from the University of Dhaka. His expertise in applied linguistics and language teaching is vital in developing a comprehensive and contemporary English curriculum.

Md Mostafizur Rahman: Shaping Civil Engineering Excellence

Md Mostafizur Rahman, Assistant Professor and Head of the Department of Civil Engineering, plays a crucial role in strengthening the department's academic and research capabilities. His leadership ensures the development of future civil engineers equipped with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in the industry.

Mohammad Minhazul Alam: Advancing Computer Science Education

As the Assistant Professor and Program Coordinator of the CSE Weekend Program, Mohammad Minhazul Alam, with his B.Sc. in CSE from Buet, is pivotal in enhancing the computer science curriculum. His technical proficiency and dedication to teaching are essential in preparing students for the ever-evolving tech industry.

Impact on Presidency University

The infusion of these young, energetic, and top-scoring faculty members is expected to have a profound impact on Presidency University. Their contributions are not limited to academic excellence; they are also actively involved in the quality development of overall academic programs. By introducing outcome-based syllabi, spearheading research initiatives, and promoting a culture of continuous improvement, these faculty members are reshaping the competitive landscape of the university.

Their efforts align with the university's vision to develop employability skills among students through specialized platforms and mentorship services. The introduction of the Presidency Global Mentorship Circles and the enhancement of the Industry-Academia relationship further exemplify the university's commitment to student success.

In conclusion, the arrival of these distinguished faculty members marks a new era for Presidency University. Their academic excellence, innovative teaching methods, and dedication to research are set to elevate the institution's reputation and ensure its students are well-prepared to excel in their respective fields.

