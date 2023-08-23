Cashback up to Tk 9,000 on bKash payment at nine lifestyle brands

bKash has brought up attractive cashback offers up to Tk 9,000 on bKash payment while shopping at nine lifestyle brands – Sailor, Cats Eye, Colourrose, Monsoon Rain, SMARTEX, Shoishob Fashion, U-Turn Fashion Express, Freezone, and Country Boy, said a press release.

The customers can avail up to Tk 9,000 cashback on bKash payment, Tk 1,000 at each of the nine brands. The offer will continue till September 30, 2023.

At seven of the nine brands -- Sailor, Cats Eye, Colourrose, Monsoon Rain, SMARTEX, Shoishob Fashion, and U Turn Fashion Express – customers can get cashback of Tk 300 a day, up to Tk 1,000 during the campaign period. Meanwhile, customers can get cashback of Tk 200 a day and highest Tk 1,000 on bKash payment at Freezone and Country Boy during the campaign period.

The customers can avail the offer by making payment through the bKash app, dialling USSD code *247#, or using the Payment Gateway (PGW). Details of the offer are available at -- https://www.bkash.com/page/top-stores-offer.