Cashback in every minute on mobile recharge through bKash from 6-10pm

Photo: Courtesy

The first 60 users in every minute will get Tk10 cashback on Tk20 recharge on any mobile number through bKash from 6pm-10pm every day.

Starting on 1 June, customers can enjoy the cashback offer till 7 June, during these four hours in the evening, according to a press release.

Some 14,400 customers will get cashback every day, totalling more than one lakh during the week-long campaign.

Customers can enjoy the cashback offer by recharging Tk20 from the Bkash app or by dialling *247# to any number. A customer can avail of the cashback offer once during the campaign period.

The mobile recharge service of Bkash has gained much popularity among customers as there is an opportunity to recharge any amount of money from any corner of the country, anytime.

There are also various offers available on mobile recharge from the Bkash app. Customers can buy voice, data pack or bundle for their own mobile numbers depending on their usage.