Cashback on bKash payment for tele-video consultation with doctors from home and abroad through GD Assist

Corporates

TBS Report
08 July, 2021, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2021, 09:30 pm

GD Assist, a subsidiary of Green Delta Insurance Company Limited, is offering 10% instant cashback up to Taka 200 on bKash payment for tele-video consultation and medical travel assistance.

Customers can consult with specialized doctors from more than 200 renowned hospitals in Bangladesh as well as India, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand through GD Assist and pay their consultation fees via bKash, said a press release issued on Thursday.

These hospitals include Evercare, United, Universal, Asgar Ali, Green Life, etc. from Bangladesh. Besides, Medanta, Fortis, MAX Healthcare, Aster, AMRI are some of the hospitals from India. A number of international hospitals such as National Heart Institute, Pentai Hospital, Gleneagles Hospital, KPJ Healthcare from Malaysia; Thomson Medical, Raffles Hospital from Singapore and Bangkok Hospital, Bumrungrad from Thailand are included in this service as well.

The cashback offer, starting from July 1, will be available till September 30, 2021.

A customer can avail of the cashback only once during the whole campaign. To get the cashback, the customer needs to make a minimum payment of Taka 1,000 through the bKash app or USSD code *247#.

To avail of medical travel assistance, customer needs to contact GD Assist on their website (https://www.gdassist.com/), submit all medical documents, confirm appointment based on hospital evaluation and then GD Assist will help with the procedures like Visa processing, Ticketing, accommodation, travel, etc.

