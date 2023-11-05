Cashback on add money after saving new debit card to bKash

Customers can get a Tk 20 cashback on saving a new debit card of Visa or MasterCard to bKash app with an add money transaction of Tk2,500 for the first time.

This offer will continue till 30 November to allow the customers to do digital transactions that are more convenient, secure and affordable, reads a press release.

Whether it's for emergency or regular transactions, customers can add money from card to bKash 24/7 from the comfort of home or any other place. Following this, they can easily enjoy plenty of financial services in bKash's platform including – send money, mobile recharge, utility bill payment, payment for offline or online purchase, donation, paying fees of educational institutions, buying tickets for bus-train-air travel, paying fees of various government services, savings, insurance, etc.

Meanwhile, to meet emergency cash needs, it has become the best solution for customers to add money to bKash from card and then cash it out from 330,000 agent points spread across the country. Besides, after saving cards, customers can also avail different cashback offers time to time on 'card to bKash add money'.

Under the ongoing campaign, customers will get the cashback on card to bKash add money after saving debit card within three working days. The customers who have never saved debit card on their bKash app before are applicable to enjoy this offer. Each customer can get the cashback once during the campaign period. Customers can watch this instructional video on how to save card and add money to bKash – https://www.facebook.com/reel/870467344299169?fs=e&s=TIeQ9V&mibextid=FBR183