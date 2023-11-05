Cashback on add money after saving new debit card to bKash

Corporates

Press Release
05 November, 2023, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2023, 07:51 pm

Related News

Cashback on add money after saving new debit card to bKash

Press Release
05 November, 2023, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2023, 07:51 pm
Cashback on add money after saving new debit card to bKash

Customers can get a Tk 20 cashback on saving a new debit card of Visa or MasterCard to bKash app with an add money transaction of Tk2,500 for the first time. 

This offer will continue till 30 November to allow the customers to do digital transactions that are more convenient, secure and affordable, reads a press release.

Whether it's for emergency or regular transactions, customers can add money from card to bKash 24/7 from the comfort of home or any other place. Following this, they can easily enjoy plenty of financial services in bKash's platform including – send money, mobile recharge, utility bill payment, payment for offline or online purchase, donation, paying fees of educational institutions, buying tickets for bus-train-air travel, paying fees of various government services, savings, insurance, etc.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Meanwhile, to meet emergency cash needs, it has become the best solution for customers to add money to bKash from card and then cash it out from 330,000 agent points spread across the country. Besides, after saving cards, customers can also avail different cashback offers time to time on 'card to bKash add money'.

Under the ongoing campaign, customers will get the cashback on card to bKash add money after saving debit card within three working days. The customers who have never saved debit card on their bKash app before are applicable to enjoy this offer. Each customer can get the cashback once during the campaign period. Customers can watch this instructional video on how to save card and add money to bKash –  https://www.facebook.com/reel/870467344299169?fs=e&s=TIeQ9V&mibextid=FBR183

Bkash

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

When the iconic K20A Type R engine was installed in the rare Civic EF hatchback, it was the only project of its kind and is very rare even to this date. Photos: Akif Hamid

The Honda Civic EF K20A Type R Project

6h | Wheels
Palestinians leave their homes following Israeli bombardment on Gaza City on 30 October 2023. Bangladesh has more than 70 students, mostly medical students, from the Gaza Strip alone. Photo: AP

Dhaka's Palestinian students: 'How can I study when my people are suffering'

11h | Panorama
Dengue fever outbreaks come in waves. Hospitalised dengue patients at a Dhaka hospital in August this year. Photo: Nayem Ali

Dengue rates plunged after the release of lab-altered mosquitoes

11h | Panorama
Dhaka traffic is much better when schools are closed. Why not use school buses?

Dhaka traffic is much better when schools are closed. Why not use school buses?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine is losing focus due to war in Gaza: Zelensky

Ukraine is losing focus due to war in Gaza: Zelensky

29m | TBS World
Uttara to Motijheel in 31 minutes by metro rail

Uttara to Motijheel in 31 minutes by metro rail

1h | TBS Today
Israel-Hamas war likely to disrupt Strait of Hormuz oil transport

Israel-Hamas war likely to disrupt Strait of Hormuz oil transport

5h | TBS World
Is Israel going to follow the "hannibal" policy again?

Is Israel going to follow the "hannibal" policy again?

23h | TBS World