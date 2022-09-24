Cartoon People Festival underway, free caricature for attendees

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Cartoon People, marking the occasion of their birthday and the publication of comics, has organised the "Cartoon People Festival."

The three-day festival started on Friday and will end on Sunday, reads an official press release.

Ahsan Habib, cartoonist and editor of Unmad will be present at the event of the free live caricature artist meet-up as the chief guest.

Cartoon, caricature and character design exhibitions including a prize distribution ceremony will also be organised during the festival.

The four exhibitions that will run simultaneously are – Humayun Heroes - an exhibition of all the character designs that were written by the late Humayun Ahmed, Biggani Basu a local character design exhibition 10, Fight Against Corona cartoon exhibition - a cartoon drawn to create public awareness during the Covid-19 period, and Gantun caricature exhibition - an exhibition of caricatures of members of the Bangladeshi band.

The festival has been sponsored by Cartoon People and Multimedia Kingdom. Moar is their space partner.

Cartoon People has invited all to join their festival. 
 

