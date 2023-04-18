Carlo Ancelotti: The Don and the Ticket to Istanbul

Corporates

Press Release
18 April, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 18 April, 2023, 09:58 pm

Related News

Carlo Ancelotti: The Don and the Ticket to Istanbul

Press Release
18 April, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 18 April, 2023, 09:58 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Ancelotti's managerial journey began in 1995 when he took over as head coach of Reggiana. He then went on to manage a number of high-profile clubs, such as Parma, Juventus, AC Milan, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, and Napoli. He has won numerous domestic and international titles with these clubs, including the UEFA Champions League title win three times. But Ancelotti's most successful managerial career spells came during his stint as the manager of the Spanish giant Real Madrid, according to a media release.

"If one had to make a list of the most successful football managers of all time, Carlo Ancelotti is undoubtedly going to be among the top names. Born in Reggiolo, Italy, on June 10, 1959, 'Don Carlo' had an illustrious playing career as a midfielder with AC Milan, Roma, and the Italian national team. However, for most football pundits, it would rather be his managerial career that took him to the top of the football world," he said in a statement.

He was appointed as the head coach of Real Madrid Club de Fútbol in 2013 and led the unstoppable whites to a record 10th European Cup/UEFA Champions League triumph in his debut season. Under his tutelage, Real Madrid won several other titles, including the Copa del Rey, UEFA Super Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup. Real Madrid's domination chants continued to reverberate across the world of football under Ancelotti, whose sillier side outside the ever-so-serious face once quoted – "Football is the most important of the less important things in the world"!

Five of the eight teams that made it to the quarterfinals of the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League – Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Napoli, and AC Milan – were teams that Ancelotti had coached at some point in his career. It is a testament to the Italian's ability to build and manage world-class teams. 

Parimatch News is the place for more news and updates on football teams.

Back with the Los Blancos for penning his second chapter, Ancelotti now has the opportunity to extend his legacy and create something truly historic. The team is currently in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League, and the Don will definitely be looking to guide them to their 15th European crown. Ancelotti's journey from being a successful footballer to one of the most respected and accomplished managers has left one definitive message for all fans of the sport, and that is of his pure genius within the 120 yards. With his teams achieving immense success domestically and in Europe and his ability to manage some of the biggest clubs in the world with distinctively different strategies and tactics for each of them –  Ancelotti has left an indelible mark on the history of club football. His achievements with Real Madrid so far stand as a testament to his prowess as a manager. Will he be able to sustain the golden legacy this year and only further enhance his already glowing reputation? Stay tuned to Parimatch News to get the answers! The ticket to Istanbul is yet to be handed to the right passengers, reads the release.

sports / Istanbul

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Source: Bloomberg via Getty Images

Lab meat sceptics, please just get out of the way

8h | Panorama
Although accompanying journalists were carrying cameras, the directorate had their own media team to upload videos of the raids on their verified Facebook page and YouTube. Photo: Masum Billah

Is the consumer rights body overreaching with mobile court raids?

8h | Panorama
Muhammad Zayed Hossen Jubayer. Sketch: TBS

Who let the screenshots out?

9h | Thoughts
Naser Ezaz Bijoy. Sketch: TBS

Cashless is priceless: Imagining a cashless life

10h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Special ferry for motor cycles across Padma

Special ferry for motor cycles across Padma

5h | TBS Today
Wagner chief wants Russia to declare end of war

Wagner chief wants Russia to declare end of war

5h | TBS World
At what age kids should get a smartphone?

At what age kids should get a smartphone?

11h | Tech Talk
The reason why CSGO hasn't been updated in a decade

The reason why CSGO hasn't been updated in a decade

11h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24
Budget

No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24

2
Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt
Economy

Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt

3
Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays
Bangladesh

Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays

4
Dhaka, Moscow agree to settle Rooppur payments in Chinese yuan
Economy

Dhaka, Moscow agree to settle Rooppur payments in Chinese yuan

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Compulsory Mangal Shobhajatra cancelled in schools, colleges 

6
Gonoshasthaya Kendra (GK) founder and trustee board member, Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury. Photo: Saikat Bhadra/TBS
Bangladesh

Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury passes away