Ancelotti's managerial journey began in 1995 when he took over as head coach of Reggiana. He then went on to manage a number of high-profile clubs, such as Parma, Juventus, AC Milan, Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, and Napoli. He has won numerous domestic and international titles with these clubs, including the UEFA Champions League title win three times. But Ancelotti's most successful managerial career spells came during his stint as the manager of the Spanish giant Real Madrid, according to a media release.

"If one had to make a list of the most successful football managers of all time, Carlo Ancelotti is undoubtedly going to be among the top names. Born in Reggiolo, Italy, on June 10, 1959, 'Don Carlo' had an illustrious playing career as a midfielder with AC Milan, Roma, and the Italian national team. However, for most football pundits, it would rather be his managerial career that took him to the top of the football world," he said in a statement.

He was appointed as the head coach of Real Madrid Club de Fútbol in 2013 and led the unstoppable whites to a record 10th European Cup/UEFA Champions League triumph in his debut season. Under his tutelage, Real Madrid won several other titles, including the Copa del Rey, UEFA Super Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup. Real Madrid's domination chants continued to reverberate across the world of football under Ancelotti, whose sillier side outside the ever-so-serious face once quoted – "Football is the most important of the less important things in the world"!

Five of the eight teams that made it to the quarterfinals of the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League – Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Napoli, and AC Milan – were teams that Ancelotti had coached at some point in his career. It is a testament to the Italian's ability to build and manage world-class teams.

Back with the Los Blancos for penning his second chapter, Ancelotti now has the opportunity to extend his legacy and create something truly historic. The team is currently in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League, and the Don will definitely be looking to guide them to their 15th European crown. Ancelotti's journey from being a successful footballer to one of the most respected and accomplished managers has left one definitive message for all fans of the sport, and that is of his pure genius within the 120 yards. With his teams achieving immense success domestically and in Europe and his ability to manage some of the biggest clubs in the world with distinctively different strategies and tactics for each of them – Ancelotti has left an indelible mark on the history of club football. His achievements with Real Madrid so far stand as a testament to his prowess as a manager.